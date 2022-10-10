Read full article on original website
Endemol Shine Boomdog Snags Rights to Carlos Fuentes’ ‘Vlad’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Banijay Americas, has snagged the rights to Carlos Fuentes’ vampire novel “Vlad” and is developing a series based on the bestseller with lauded showrunner J.M. Cravioto (“El Chapo,” “Diablero”) attached as both showrunner and executive producer. Jerry Rodriguez, Endemol Shine Boomdog’s senior VP and head of scripted content, and Clara Machado (“The Followers”) are developing the project for Endemol Shine Boomdog. Carl Zitelmen (“No Abras la Puerta”) is adapting Fuentes’ novel for television. Story follows the mythical vampire who arrives in Mexico City in search of the soul of his beloved Mina, reincarnated as a...
A Timeline Of Love Is Blind's Natalie And Shayne's Relationship And Split
Whether you loved or hated them, there's no question that "Love is Blind" Season 2 wouldn't have been the same without Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. With plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship (both on and off the series), the Chicago-based real estate agent and the consulting manager gave fans of the show plenty of shocking moments. Likewise, the addition of potential love interest and fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added plenty of jaw-dropping drama to Jansen and Lee's relationship. Still, despite their issues, plenty of fans were shocked during the season finale, when Lee declared that the pair had a huge fight that ultimately impacted her decision to say "I don't" at the altar.
Katherine McNamara Discusses Walker Independence's Feminist Take On The Wild West - Exclusive
If there's one thing Wild West films and TV shows have been sorely lacking, it's a feminist touch. Even modern takes on the old West seem to fall into the same sexist, racist, and problematic tropes that you'd expect to find in the actual time period — not hundreds of years later. Hollywood has gone through somewhat of a reckoning in the past decade, with tools like the Bechdel test and a deeper focus on representation. We still have a long way to go, but it's a start.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury
She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
Days Of Our Lives Star James Lastovic Survived A Terrifying Ordeal In Hawaii
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when news dropped that actor James Lastovic had gone missing in Hawaii – the actor is known to soap opera fans for his portrayal of Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady's son, Joey Johnson. According to Lastovic's mother Lucienne, the actor and his roommate Nevin Dizdari were vacationing in Hawaii at a resort in Kauai. They left the resort and shared that they were going to take a trail hike at Kokee State Park. They were also said to be looking for directions to a place called Shipwreck Beach, where there are cliff diving areas, per TMZ.
Royal Expert Details The Olive Branch King Charles Has Recently Given Prince Harry
The death of Queen Elizabeth II shocked the world and prompted many changes in the royal family, especially for her son King Charles III, who at 73 years old must carry the legacy of British monarchy. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty the queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," King Charles said in his first address to the nation since the death of his mother (via The New York Times).
Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?
For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.
Mckenna Grace On Why She's 'Honored' To Appear In The Handmaid's Tale - Exclusive
Mckenna Grace is a regular on our screens, having appeared in everything from "The Handmaid's Tale" to "Young Sheldon" to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." She's back on our screens once again, this time in Peacock's true crime drama series "A Friend of the Family," which is based on the real-life abduction of Jan Broberg.
Novi Brown Opens Up About The Upcoming Season Of Sistas And Other Projects - Exclusive Interview
Like many actors, Novi Brown caught the performing arts bug early. Per Brown's webpage, she began exploring piano and acting when young, and after graduating from the City College of New York, she threw herself into show business full time. Since then, the versatile actor has taken roles in everything from stage plays such as "The Vagina Monologues" to TV commercials for national brands to lead roles in over 18 film and television productions. Currently, she is best known for her role as Sabrina Hollins, one of a group of close friends navigating life as single women and rising professionals in the hit BET show "Sistas."
How Millennials Are Ensuring Angela Lansbury's Iconic Style On Murder, She Wrote Lives On
The heartbreaking death of beloved star Angela Lansbury was announced on October 11, 2022. She was 96, boasting a decades-long career that spanned across the Broadway stage, big-screen Hollywood, and television. Lansbury will always be remembered for voicing one of Disney's most treasured songs, "Beauty and the Beast" — Mrs. Potts will surely be missed.
How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About Michael's Vendetta Against Sonny
As Soap Hub reports, mafia don Sonny Corinthos accidentally fell into a river on "General Hospital," was washed downstream to the town of Nixon Falls, and found he had amnesia. There, he encountered Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity from him. The two fell in love, but when Sonny finally regained his memories he was angry at Nina for her deception and returned to the city of Port Charles –- but found he still loved Nina. This caused his marriage to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to fall apart and made several family members angry that he would choose Nina over Carly, effectively turning his back on his family. The Nixon Falls saga caused sweeping changes to several characters in Port Charles.
The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury
On October 11 the world learned of the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The beloved actress — who is known for roles in both theater and film, such as "The Picture of Dorian Gray," "Murder, She Wrote," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Beauty and the Best" according to IMDb – was 96 (via Broadway World). Her children released a statement announcing her passing which read in part, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
How Many Hallmark Movies Has Autumn Reeser Starred In?
If you, like many other teens, grew up watching "The O.C.," you are probably familiar with actress Autumn Reeser. In this fan-favorite CW series, Reeser took on the role of Taylor Townsend, who was introduced as a pompous "goody two shoes" in Season 3 (via IMDb). Even though Taylor started off on the wrong foot with almost every character on "The O.C.," she ultimately manages to worm her way into viewers' hearts — despite her strange tendency to stalk the people she was dating. The audience began to see Taylor's lovable side as she proved herself to be a loyal friend to Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen and a great romantic counterpart to Ryan Atwood (via Bustle).
Then Vs. Now: A Look Back At Angela Lansbury's Life
The word "icon" is one that gets tossed about a lot these days. But in a few instances, the adjective is wholly justified — Angela Lansbury was one of these cases. After her death at the age of 96 in 2022, Lansbury was hailed as one of the last surviving legends of Hollywood's Gilded Age. Her career began in the 1940s when a teenaged Lansbury landed a supporting role in the Charles Boyner, Ingrid Bergman film "Gaslight" — she was later nominated for an Oscar for her work. Her career picked up the pace and never really slowed down. Over the decades, she took on roles in both Oscar-winning dramas and classic Disney musicals, along with a long stint on the famous, much-loved "Murder, She Wrote," and she also gave us numerous lauded performances on Broadway. From "Gaslight" to "Mame" to "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" to "Nanny McPhee," Lansbury really was an icon.
Days Of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic Has Reportedly Gone Missing. Here's What We Know
Daytime television fans are hoping for the safe return of James Lastovic, who has gone missing in Hawaii. The actor — who is best known for playing Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," as well as his role on the Netflix series "Insatiable" — was reported missing by his mother, Lucienne, after he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, never returned from a hike. The two have been vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and were reportedly last seen heading to Kokee State Park, per TMZ.
Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out About How Her Parents' Legal Drama Has Affected Her
Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal trial didn't go the way the celebrity couple hoped it would. As the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported back in June, the Chrisleys were found guilty on all counts of bank and tax fraud following a three-week hearing. They're facing up to 30 years in prison as a result. The couple's lawyer, Bruce Morris, confirmed to People that they were "disappointed in the verdict," while also noting that "an appeal is planned."
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Ashley Benson
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The majority of stars we see on Lifetime make their career in TV acting. Because of this, we may not always recognize the actors playing the lead roles in some of our favorite Lifetime movies unless we're avid watchers of the channel. According to Ranker, regular Lifetime actors include stars like Rick Roberts and Megan Park, but some bigger names have also made appearances in more than one movie for the network, such as Colin Firth and Dean Cain.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Hot Water With Netflix
Amid the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distance from the royal family has been put into even starker relief. The couple was seated in the row behind virtually everybody else at Her Majesty's funeral, per Page Six, while Meghan and Harry's new position at the bottom of the royal website hints that their relationship with King Charles is in a worse place than ever before.
