The word "icon" is one that gets tossed about a lot these days. But in a few instances, the adjective is wholly justified — Angela Lansbury was one of these cases. After her death at the age of 96 in 2022, Lansbury was hailed as one of the last surviving legends of Hollywood's Gilded Age. Her career began in the 1940s when a teenaged Lansbury landed a supporting role in the Charles Boyner, Ingrid Bergman film "Gaslight" — she was later nominated for an Oscar for her work. Her career picked up the pace and never really slowed down. Over the decades, she took on roles in both Oscar-winning dramas and classic Disney musicals, along with a long stint on the famous, much-loved "Murder, She Wrote," and she also gave us numerous lauded performances on Broadway. From "Gaslight" to "Mame" to "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" to "Nanny McPhee," Lansbury really was an icon.

