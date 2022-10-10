ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Kisses Travis Barker In Gorgeous Gown For Landon’s ‘Black Tie’ Birthday

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked ready to party in new photos from Landon Barker’s 19th birthday party on Sunday, October 9. The couple stunned in matching black, formal outfits, posing in front of their living room in the photos, which Kourt posted to Instagram on Monday. The couple looked like they were having a great time as they celebrated Landon’s special day.

The Poosh founder, 43, stunned in a black, strapless gown with long sleeves. Kourtney accessorized with a huge, diamond-covered choker. Travis, 46, went for an all-black suit and a matching pair of sunglasses, that perfectly matched his wife’s outfit. The reality star captioned the photo by mentioning that they were following her stepson’s dress code. “Landon said ‘black tie,'” she wrote.

In the series of photos, Travis had his arms around Kourtney’s waist. In some photos, it seemed like he was checking her out, as well as making her laugh. In some of the shots, it also looked like he was kissing her head, and they even included one shot of the two of them making out.

Kourtney also posted a photo of balloon letters spelling out “Landon 19” and a few photos of her and her stepson to celebrate his special day. Landon also posted a few shots and reposted some looks from his black tie birthday. It seems that she and Landon have gotten very close since she tied the knot with Travis back in May. Since Landon started dating Charli D’Amelio, sources have revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney is very happy to see her stepson having such a wonderful relationship with the TikTok star. “She thinks Charli is a total sweetheart and loves the relationship she and Landon have. Kourtney thinks they’re adorable together,” the insider said.

Kourt and Travis sported all-black at ‘The Kardashians’ screening. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Similarly, Travis also posted some shots of his son through the years to celebrate. The Blink-182 drummer also wrote an Instagram emotional post to wish Landon a happy birthday. “You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!” he wrote.

Other than the black tie celebration, it’s not the only birthday party that Landon is having. The singer is also going to host a b-day concert at the iconic Roxy in Los Angeles on October 16. The poster shared on Instagram promises that the show will have “special guests.”

