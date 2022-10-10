Read full article on original website
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
WCVB
Learning how the indigenous people of Massachusetts lived at the Plimouth Patuxet Museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Plimoth Patuxet grows Flint corn – a variety long used by the Wampanoag community. We learn about traditional corn dishes made by both Native American and Pilgrim communities in the area.
WCVB
KATIE THOMPSON to Emcee Veterans Inc. Run4Veterans 5K on Sunday, Nov. 6
Hosted by: Katie Thompson, WCVB Traffic Anchor and Transportation Specialist. Mission: To be there for our veterans and their families in their time of need with the ultimate goal to end homelessness among veterans. To help our veterans regain self-sufficiency through the provision of holistic supportive services, including housing, employment and training, case management, food security, health and wellness, family support programs, women, and childcare services.
WCVB
ERIKA TARANTAL to Emcee Boston Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, Oct. 16
Hosted by: Erika Tarantal, WCVB NewsCenter 5 Anchor and Reporter. The cityscape-backed ocean views at the UMass Boston Campus Center will be the stunning NEW backdrop for our 2022 Boston Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, October 16, 2022! We can't wait to walk with you!
WCVB
Mike Wankum to Emcee Men of Boston Cook for Women's Health to Benefit Codman Square Health Center
The 25th annual Men of Boston Cook for Women’s Health will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 and will be emceed by WCVB's Mike Wankum and CNN's John King. Codman Square Health Center is excited to celebrate Men of Boston Cook for Women’s Health in person once again! They are excited to gather together under the gala tent with some of Boston's premier restaurants, celebrity chefs, and local personalities.
WCVB
Three MacArthur 'genius grants' awarded to Mass. residents
NEEDHAM, Mass. — MacArthur Foundation announced Wednesday the 2022 fellows for the “genius grant,” including three recipients from Massachusetts. The MacArthur Fellows Program, started in 1981, is a $800,000 grant awarded to creative individuals as an investment for significant future advances, according to the foundation. This year, out of the 25 recipients, Danna Freedman, Loretta J. Ross and Melanie Matchett Wood, all of Massachusetts, were awarded.
10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home
Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
WCVB
Proposal to remove 'Plantation' name from roadways in Worcester creates debate
WORCESTER, Mass. — A proposal to change the names of roadways with the word "Plantation" in them sparked heated debate at Wednesday's meeting of the Worcester City Council. Leadership at UMass Medical School is proposing to give Plantation Street, which abuts the school, a new name, along with Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
WCVB
Life saving research and the world's largest collection of Willard Clocks call Grafton, Massachusetts, home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University is the only veterinary school in New England offering progressive academic programs, high-quality clinical care services and original research. More than 40 research programs or clinical trials are ongoing right now. Nestled in the rolling hills of...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
WCVB
Boston couple's app puts lifesaving information in hands of all expectant mothers
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of women die from pregnancy-related complications, and for women of color, the risks are even higher. Now, a local couple is working to fight that trend with a new app that puts critical health resources right in the palm of every woman's hand. Trish...
WCVB
Planting family roots with Pecorino and Houlden Farm in Grafton, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Born in Germany and craving the specialty meats and cheeses from her childhood, Simone Linsin, decided to make her dreams come true. She now serves up a “slice of Europe” in her Grafton cheese shop,Pecorino. Houlden Farm is a multi-generational family farm at the...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
