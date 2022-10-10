ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

WCVB

KATIE THOMPSON to Emcee Veterans Inc. Run4Veterans 5K on Sunday, Nov. 6

Hosted by: Katie Thompson, WCVB Traffic Anchor and Transportation Specialist. Mission: To be there for our veterans and their families in their time of need with the ultimate goal to end homelessness among veterans. To help our veterans regain self-sufficiency through the provision of holistic supportive services, including housing, employment and training, case management, food security, health and wellness, family support programs, women, and childcare services.
WCVB

Mike Wankum to Emcee Men of Boston Cook for Women's Health to Benefit Codman Square Health Center

The 25th annual Men of Boston Cook for Women’s Health will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 and will be emceed by WCVB's Mike Wankum and CNN's John King. Codman Square Health Center is excited to celebrate Men of Boston Cook for Women’s Health in person once again! They are excited to gather together under the gala tent with some of Boston's premier restaurants, celebrity chefs, and local personalities.
WCVB

Three MacArthur 'genius grants' awarded to Mass. residents

NEEDHAM, Mass. — MacArthur Foundation announced Wednesday the 2022 fellows for the “genius grant,” including three recipients from Massachusetts. The MacArthur Fellows Program, started in 1981, is a $800,000 grant awarded to creative individuals as an investment for significant future advances, according to the foundation. This year, out of the 25 recipients, Danna Freedman, Loretta J. Ross and Melanie Matchett Wood, all of Massachusetts, were awarded.
WUPE

10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
WCVB

Proposal to remove 'Plantation' name from roadways in Worcester creates debate

WORCESTER, Mass. — A proposal to change the names of roadways with the word "Plantation" in them sparked heated debate at Wednesday's meeting of the Worcester City Council. Leadership at UMass Medical School is proposing to give Plantation Street, which abuts the school, a new name, along with Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace.
WSBS

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
