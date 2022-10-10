Read full article on original website
Kenzo B, Young Devyn Team Up For ‘The Facts’
Across the music industry, a spotlight has been placed on the next generation of woman telling their stories from behind the microphone. Earlier this week, Latto picked up “Song of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards while Glorilla won the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” award. Elsewhere, Andscape delivered a piece entitled “The next first ladies of rap.” While the report highlighted the likes of Baby Tate, Flo Milli and Rico Nasty, it largely excluded young women making noise out of New York except for Lady London. In the state that gave birth to Hip-Hop, there is no shortage of women ready to rise to the level of stardom that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reached. Armani Caesar, Lola Brooke, Billy B and Ice Spice are just a few names that come to mind. Tonight, two of the women reshaping New York’s Hip-Hop scene for a new generation have teamed up to deliver a new record. Their names are Kenzo B and Young Devyn.
Lil’ Baby Returns To Hot 97 For Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Release
This Friday, streaming services will be filled with new music from a wide selection of artists like Tove Lo, G Herbo and others. However, no artist will draw as much attention as Atlanta’s own, Lil’ Baby. Following his headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown, the Quality Control Music star will release his highly-anticipated album, It’s Only Me. In preparation for the project’s release, he flew up to New York and delivered a quick freestyle at Hot 97.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters hit Ralph Lauren show
The Stallones are stepping out in style. After Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce was officially dismissed earlier this month, as exclusively reported by Page Six, the reconciled couple attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show Thursday. Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, were joined by their stunning daughters Sophia and Sistine, with the whole family coordinating in earth-toned ensembles. The “Creed” actor looked perfectly preppy in a brown suede blazer with white pants and a cream-colored cable-knit sweater, while his spouse opted for a one-shouldered brown gown and gold jewelry, her hair styled in loose waves. Sophia, 26, slipped into a white...
Mariah Carey To Release Children’s Holiday Book
For decades, Mariah Carey has dominated the airwaves during the holiday season with her rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This year, he’s transitioning from Christmas playlists to bookshelves around the world. The chart-topping star has announced that her new book, The Christmas Princess, will arrive later this year.
J.I.D And Smino Announce ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour
The year may not be over just yet, but fans of J.I.D and Smino are already looking forward to 2023. The St. Louis native and Dreamville recording artist have rolled out dates for their forthcoming “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. The talented duo will kick things off in Seattle on January 22 before stopping in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and several other major cities. Ultimately, their run will come to a close on March 29 in Nashville.
Lauryn Hill Hints At ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Performance
Fans may not have had the opportunity to see The Fugees on tour last year, but they may have a shot at seeing Lauryn Hill in the near future. During a recent performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, the New Jersey native hinted at another performance of her debut solo album to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Reuben Vincent Teases New Album With With The ‘Prelude’ Pack
At 21 years old, most artists aren’t performing on BET and earning co-signs from the likes of 9th Wonder and Rapsody. However, Reuben Vincent isn’t like most artists. Raised by a pair of courageous parents who fled Liberia for Charlotte, Reuben Vincent learned the importance of making the most of every opportunity at an early age.
Endemol Shine Boomdog Snags Rights to Carlos Fuentes’ ‘Vlad’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Banijay Americas, has snagged the rights to Carlos Fuentes’ vampire novel “Vlad” and is developing a series based on the bestseller with lauded showrunner J.M. Cravioto (“El Chapo,” “Diablero”) attached as both showrunner and executive producer. Jerry Rodriguez, Endemol Shine Boomdog’s senior VP and head of scripted content, and Clara Machado (“The Followers”) are developing the project for Endemol Shine Boomdog. Carl Zitelmen (“No Abras la Puerta”) is adapting Fuentes’ novel for television. Story follows the mythical vampire who arrives in Mexico City in search of the soul of his beloved Mina, reincarnated as a...
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Lil’ Baby Shares ‘It’s Only Me’ Track List
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam-Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson may not be interested in running for President of the United States, but he is certainly all in on putting together a film with Black Adam and Superman. Ahead of his superhero debut, Johnson sat down with the good folks at Cinema Blend and opened up regarding a future film featuring the two superhumans. In a matter-of-fact tone, he all but confirmed that the plan is to put the two stars on screen together.
Highlyy Delivers The ‘Soldier’ Video
Think about where most people are at 18 years old. Some are heading off to college or taking on their first full-time job. In the midst of all of those teens looking to make their mark on the world, a unique group exists. Some of these 18-year-olds are heading off to play a professional sport or play a part in a major Netflix series. What group does Highlyy fall in? Well, she’s working with Tion Wayne and crafting hit singles like “Soldier.”
Marvel Shelves ‘Blade’ And Shifts Theatrical Calendar
There is a bit of shuffling going on at Marvel. Deadline has reported that the newest Blade film, led by Mahershala Ali, is shelved until further notice. While disappointing, this is not all that surprising. Ali and company were expected to begin filming this fall, but plans were altered when the film lost its director, Bassam Tariq.
‘The Shop’ Pulls Episode Featuring Kanye West
Uninterrupted and SpringHill Company have announced that they will no longer air an episode featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Justin Tinsley of Andscape reports that Ye repeatedly spewed anti-semitic rhetoric during the taping, leading to SpringHill’s decision. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye...
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Share ‘Bye Bye’
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
Goldenvoice Files Lawsuit Against Afrochella
Goldenvoice, the promotional body that powers Coachella, has filed a lawsuit against Afrochella. The festival organizer behind Coachella has accused the Ghanaian music festival of “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks.” Goldenvoice also claims that Afrochella has “fraudulently” attempted to register [Coachella’s] actual trademarks as their own.”
Chlöe Bailey Releases Collection With Garage Clothing
Fresh off of the stage at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia, Chlöe Bailey has rolled out her newest venture. In partnership with Garage Clothing, Bailey has debuted “B. DY,” a new collection of bold, daring and seeking clothing that the brand says will make consumers look as good as they feel. Ranging from bodysuits to puffer jackets, the international act has crafted a number of different pieces to fit a wide variety of looks.
Sydney Sweeney To Star In Sony’s ‘Barbarella’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has landed a role in Sony’s latest edition of Barbarella. Sweeney is expected to play the film’s titular role previously held by Jane Fonda in the 1968 edition of Jean-Claude Forest’s story. “Barbarella, an astronaut from the 41st century, sets out to find...
Lil’ Baby Delivers ‘It’s Only Me’
Just four years ago, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby was a rising star under the Quality Control Music umbrella when he delivered “Yes, Indeed” with Drake. While the Atlanta native was far from the star that he would become, a collaboration with the most well-known rapper of his era would provide a perfect springboard for what he would become. By the end of the year, listeners around the nation would be locked into the success of records like “Sold Out Dates” and “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.
