ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Missing toddler believed dead; mom only suspect

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ce6OI_0iTUc1Eq00

Police in Savannah, Georgia, said they believe the toddler who mysteriously vanished one week ago is dead, and they've named the boy's mother as the primary suspect.

Chatham County police on Wednesday brought search dogs to the home of the 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Oct. 5 .

Police later on Wednesday named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No one else is considered a suspect, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference Thursday.

Quinton's body has not been found.

Quinton was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 by his mother's boyfriend, the chief said. After Quinton's mother woke up, she reported him missing around 9:40 a.m., he said.

Police said last week that the case didn't appear to involve a custody dispute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4739mC_0iTUc1Eq00
WJCL - PHOTO: Police and other investigators conduct an evidence search for the case of the missing child Quinton Simon in Savannah, Ga., Oct. 10, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiiY4_0iTUc1Eq00
WJCL - PHOTO: Police search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 5, 2022.

Hadley added Monday that police have had contact with Quinton's biological father and said he's not a suspect.

Chatham County police requested FBI assistance the day Quinton was reported missing and over 40 FBI agents joined the case.

"To the Chatham County community: Our heart breaks, along with yours, in trying to comprehend what we believe happened here," the FBI's Will Clarke said Thursday.

Comments / 2461

Marie
7d ago

Have they interviewed her boyfriend since he’s the last to see the child?? Sounds suspicious to me.. mothers please be careful who you bring your children around! I pray that’s not the case but you never know

Reply(195)
1250
Fiona Southworth
7d ago

These comments, somebodys kid is missing and all you people can think about is politics, you should all be ashamed, what if that was your kid, I hope they find him 🙏

Reply(76)
692
Danielle Nicole Critzman
7d ago

mom's boyfriend saw him last? have these mothers learned nothing from all of these stores of Boyfriends abusing and killing their gf's kids ,Sadly this little one will probably have the same outcome

Reply(51)
353
Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
ABC News

ABC News

873K+
Followers
184K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy