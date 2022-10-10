ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Look inside the new UnderTow opening in Gilbert this Tuesday

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Get ready, East Valley! The popular “immersive” cocktail bar, UnderTow, is finally set to open its second location this October!

Grace Stufkosky
UnderTow is known as a nautical cocktail bar. Walk-ins are permitted, but reservations are highly recommended.

“People who know about UnderTow already, but live a little bit closer to south Tempe, Chandler, and Gilbert are going to be excited that they have access to one closer,” said Mat Snapp, executive VP of operations, to ABC15 earlier this year when his team was getting ready for the opening of this location.

Grace Stufkosky
The cocktail bar was designed to look like a “turn-of-the-century Clipper ship’ that “features custom-made thunderstorm and lighting effects.”

This new location is set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Epicenter at Agritopia.

Grace Stufkosky
This is a 21 & over only establishment, minors are not permitted inside. You can click here to see their ‘classic cocktails’ menu.

“At UnderTow, guests embark on a captivating, 90-minute worldly journey in the belly of a spice trader’s turn-of-the-century Clipper ship, following the adventures of revered Captain John Mallory and his crew. Similar to its original location, the new bar features signature design elements such as a hand-carved bar top and a figurehead salvaged from the bow of a ship,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

Grace Stufkosky
Keep this in mind: nautical cocktail bar does not offer any food. But, if you’re looking to get a non-alcoholic cocktails, there are options available!

The big grand opening will take place on Oct. 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and reservations begin at 4 p.m.

IF YOU GO

Location: 3150 E Ray Rd in Gilbert

HOURS OF OPERATION

  • Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday from 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Sunday from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

ABC15 Arizona

