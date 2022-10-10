Look inside the new UnderTow opening in Gilbert this Tuesday
Get ready, East Valley! The popular “immersive” cocktail bar, UnderTow, is finally set to open its second location this October!
“People who know about UnderTow already, but live a little bit closer to south Tempe, Chandler, and Gilbert are going to be excited that they have access to one closer,” said Mat Snapp, executive VP of operations, to ABC15 earlier this year when his team was getting ready for the opening of this location.
This new location is set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Epicenter at Agritopia.
“At UnderTow, guests embark on a captivating, 90-minute worldly journey in the belly of a spice trader’s turn-of-the-century Clipper ship, following the adventures of revered Captain John Mallory and his crew. Similar to its original location, the new bar features signature design elements such as a hand-carved bar top and a figurehead salvaged from the bow of a ship,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
The big grand opening will take place on Oct. 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and reservations begin at 4 p.m.
IF YOU GO
Location: 3150 E Ray Rd in Gilbert
HOURS OF OPERATION
- Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday from 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Sunday from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
