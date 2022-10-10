ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of “Shucking & Jiving” During His Recent Show

Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart Reveals His Father Passed Away: “Give Mom A Hug For Me”

The comedian took to Instagram to share the somber news. Kevin Hart has mastered the art of making millions of people laugh at his pain. Over the years, the famed comedian has allowed fans in on his personal life by vulnerably exposing his shortcomings. Kev has often been open about healing his relationship with his father, who was addicted to drugs when he was young.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Steps Out With His Sons After Being Called Out By Stepdaughter Taina

The rapper faced backlash on his latest post. Fabolous is clearly living life on his own terms these days. Rumors have been swirling all year that he and longtime partner Emily B have called it quits. Though neither have confirmed the break up, Em’s daughter Taina Williams slammed the “Breathe” rapper earlier this week for not being involved in his two-year old daughter’s life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23

The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabolous
hotnewhiphop.com

Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent

Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead

As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence
hotnewhiphop.com

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Reportedly Filed For Divorce

A source says the pair has been “separated for a while now.”. The end of 2022 has also brought the ending of lots of celebrity relationships. Earlier this month, Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds to Backlash From Anti-Semitic Remarks: “I Feel Happy”

Ye’ says his cancellations will spark open conversations. Kanye West is not feeling much remorse following his anti-Semitic remarks on social media. The DONDA rapper has received much backlash after posting making insensitive remarks about the Jewish community on social media and during his sit down with Tucker Carlson. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye shared on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones Would Take Conversation With Diddy Over $1 Million

The Harlem hitmaker sparked a new debate that rivals “dinner with Jay-Z or $500K.”. For years, Jay-Z has taken hits over a viral question. His influence in Hip Hop and now corporate culture is unmatched as the Rap mogul went from the streets of New York City to owning the block. Hov is one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry and has a reach that others could only hope for. Yet, still, debates have run rampant regarding whether or not people would take dinner with the billionaire magnate or $500K.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Involved In Heated Altercation With Two Women: Watch

DJ Akademiks has received his fair share of backlash in 2022. The famed YouTuber was called out by everyone from LL Cool J to Russell Simmons after referring to Hip Hop pioneers as “dusty” and bad with money. He even caught some words form T.I. and Toya Wright after calling Reginae Carter a b***h.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Gordon Arrested Again, This Time For 2020 Case

Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble right now. Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble with the law right now, as he was recently hit with 9 charges stemming from an incident that took place at LaGuardia airport. According to TMZ, Gordon was trying to take a flight from New York to Chicago when he ended up striking his 10-year-old son in the face, multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy