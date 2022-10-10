Read full article on original website
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Eboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of “Shucking & Jiving” During His Recent Show
Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”
Kevin Hart Reveals His Father Passed Away: “Give Mom A Hug For Me”
The comedian took to Instagram to share the somber news. Kevin Hart has mastered the art of making millions of people laugh at his pain. Over the years, the famed comedian has allowed fans in on his personal life by vulnerably exposing his shortcomings. Kev has often been open about healing his relationship with his father, who was addicted to drugs when he was young.
Fabolous Steps Out With His Sons After Being Called Out By Stepdaughter Taina
The rapper faced backlash on his latest post. Fabolous is clearly living life on his own terms these days. Rumors have been swirling all year that he and longtime partner Emily B have called it quits. Though neither have confirmed the break up, Em’s daughter Taina Williams slammed the “Breathe” rapper earlier this week for not being involved in his two-year old daughter’s life.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Antonio Brown’s BM Chelsie Airs Him Out, Exposes Broken Windows & Hateful Texts
“Your mom a sl*t living off me, that bitch surviving. Ima [make] it so uncomfortable for that bitch, she gone run away [with] you,” the pro athlete allegedly texted one of his children. Antonio Brown’s name continues to circulate in the headlines, and after feuding with his record label,...
NFL・
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23
The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead
As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Reportedly Filed For Divorce
A source says the pair has been “separated for a while now.”. The end of 2022 has also brought the ending of lots of celebrity relationships. Earlier this month, Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.
NFL・
Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Ye’s trainer questions why people were more upset over the “White Lives Matter” shirt than his anti-semitic remarks. Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.
Ray J & Kanye West Reunite At Candace Owens’ “BLM” Doc Screening
The controversial stars posed together on the red carpet. It’s been an intense year for both Ray j and Kanye West. The famed reality star and the rapper haven’t always seen eye to eye, due to Ray being Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and Ye’ being her husband at the time.
Kanye West Responds to Backlash From Anti-Semitic Remarks: “I Feel Happy”
Ye’ says his cancellations will spark open conversations. Kanye West is not feeling much remorse following his anti-Semitic remarks on social media. The DONDA rapper has received much backlash after posting making insensitive remarks about the Jewish community on social media and during his sit down with Tucker Carlson. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye shared on Instagram.
Jim Jones Would Take Conversation With Diddy Over $1 Million
The Harlem hitmaker sparked a new debate that rivals “dinner with Jay-Z or $500K.”. For years, Jay-Z has taken hits over a viral question. His influence in Hip Hop and now corporate culture is unmatched as the Rap mogul went from the streets of New York City to owning the block. Hov is one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry and has a reach that others could only hope for. Yet, still, debates have run rampant regarding whether or not people would take dinner with the billionaire magnate or $500K.
DJ Akademiks Involved In Heated Altercation With Two Women: Watch
DJ Akademiks has received his fair share of backlash in 2022. The famed YouTuber was called out by everyone from LL Cool J to Russell Simmons after referring to Hip Hop pioneers as “dusty” and bad with money. He even caught some words form T.I. and Toya Wright after calling Reginae Carter a b***h.
Ben Gordon Arrested Again, This Time For 2020 Case
Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble right now. Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble with the law right now, as he was recently hit with 9 charges stemming from an incident that took place at LaGuardia airport. According to TMZ, Gordon was trying to take a flight from New York to Chicago when he ended up striking his 10-year-old son in the face, multiple times.
