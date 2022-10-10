Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss
The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Unhappy News
The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up this weekend. However, Dak Prescott is not expected to make his return this Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott is improving each day, but he has not been medically cleared yet.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
