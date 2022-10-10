Read full article on original website
wjct.org
Former executive accused of defrauding Baker County nonprofit
The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested this week on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said. Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery,...
Finally: Deaf couple gets their marriage license after suing
A deaf Jacksonville couple now has the paperwork they need to get married, a week after suing over the court clerk's refusal to give them a marriage license. The couple sued after the Duval County Clerk of Courts Office refused to process their marriage license until they provided a sign language interpreter.
Demolition coming for old Ford plant that built Model Ts
Jacksonville is the River City but a century ago, it had some Motor City running through it as well. The Ford Motor Co, assembly plant cranked out the Model T automobile and then the Model A between 1924 and 1932 when the plant was one of the biggest automobile assembly plants in the Southeast, producing 200 cars in an eight-hour day.
AMA president, in Jacksonville, weighs in on vaccine controversy
Speaking in Jacksonville, the head of the American Medical Association joined a chorus of people questioning the Florida surgeon general's advice against COVID-19 vaccines for young men. Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. said the advice of Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general, was not consistent with large studies confirming the safety...
Pace Center for Girls gets $2 million for substance abuse prevention
The Pace Center for Girls, an education program for at-risk teenage girls in middle and high school, is expanding services for substance abuse prevention and intervention thanks to a new $2 million grant. The award from THE PLAYERS Championship Village will fund a three-year pilot program through Pace Reach, which...
Parental Rights in Education; college scholarships; 'Making Black America'; Jacksonville Arts & Music School
We took a closer look at a new investigation into the messaging war over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Claire Goforth of the Daily Dot conducted the investigation and joined us to discuss it in more detail.
Meet Moxi, Baptist Health's friendly new robot
April Gray gave a big smile as Baptist Heath leader Michael Mayo and a bright-eyed companion passed by her desk inside the hospital's Southbank Jacksonville complex. "There's my main man!" she cried out. Mayo looked over. "Not you," Gray said to her boss, smiling some more. No, her main man...
Future of health care; veterans in the classroom; voting by phone; the shroom boom
Medicine has been at the heart of many of the nation's latest cultural wars, from COVID-19 vaccines to gender affirming care. On many of these topics, the medical community has found itself at odds with politicians and people who spread medical misinformation. Many physicians took issue this week with Florida's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who issued guidance advising against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18 to 39.
DeSantis and redistricting; Rick Steves’ ‘The Art of Europe’; What’s Good Wednesday
Questions have been raised as to whether Gov. Ron DeSantis misled the public and violated state law in his push to redraw the state's political boundaries. A new ProPublica investigation examines the governor’s aggressive redistricting plan. The report examines how the current congressional map was drawn and who helped decide its new boundaries.
Jobs available for veterans and manufacturing employees
Jacksonville is home to two separate job fairs this month, one targeting veterans and their families and the other looking for residents interested in manufacturing. Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are partnering to co-host the Jacksonville All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at TIAA Bank Field.
