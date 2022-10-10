Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
getnews.info
Cuddlytails Pet Sitting Company is looking for Dog walkers and pet sitters in the US.
“Cuddlytails is set to expand its services to the entire US. Services like Pet Day Boarding are a few of the most availed offerings on their platform. The Cuddlytails app has thousands of sitter profiles. The app is appropriately designed and easy to use. The app is available on both Android and IOS platforms.”
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s PetSmart Collection Includes A Hamster Couch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beloved designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are no strangers to creating warm, inviting homes. Now they’ve set out to do the same for pets in their new collaboration with PetSmart, which combines chic mid century modern designs and natural materials to create products that we honestly wish came in human sizes.
petbusiness
YOULY Plush Thanksgiving Bag Dog Toy
Youly! at Petco can treat your pet to triple the fun this Thanksgiving with this 3-pack of toys, and the bag doubles as a toy, too. The toys also each have a squeaker inside. Youly! also offers other holiday toys, including a flat turkey toy, apple cider plush, and more.
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
petbusiness
AKC Donates Pet Disaster Relief Trailer To Help Displaced Pets In Georgia
AKC Reunite, a non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, has donated its 98th AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer in Chatham County, Georgia. This equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. The trailer was delivered on Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petbusiness
DOGTV Partners with Purina to Provide Benefits for Dog Parents
DOGTV, a 24/7 channel with canine enrichment programs scientifically developed to provide entertainment and comfort for dogs when left alone or in anxious situations, and Purina are teaming up to provide dog parents in the U.S. with services, products and information to help them be the best pet owners possible.
packagingoftheworld.com
Benevo Dog Food
We’ve updated the branding and designed the whole packaging range for Benevo – an innovative, independent UK pet food company owned by vegans. Benevo believe in pain-free pet food and the name ‘Benevo’, comes from the word ‘Benevolent’ which means ‘promoting the welfare and happiness of others’.
petbusiness
Peterra Kitchen Launches Plant-Based Baking Mixes for Dogs, Cats
Peterra Kitchen, a new plant-forward pet food company, has launched two baking mixes for dogs and cats. The Brooklyn, New York start-up company was founded by registered dietitian nutritionists, Keri Gans and Jackie Newgent. The new organic vegan products have no GMOs, fillers or preservatives. They also have health-protective herbs...
Yahoo!
Cats 'worship' these unique catnip balls—and they're only $10 for Prime Day
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that cats can be picky and overwhelmingly unique. Any cat owner can tell you what it’s like to bring a brand new cat toy home and take it out of the packaging, only for their furry friend to sniff it and walk away disinterested. But these silvervine catnip toys are totally different.
Comments / 0