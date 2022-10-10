ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Section VI champions: Clarence and East Aurora girls tennis teams

By Jonah Bronstein
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence and East Aurora’s girls tennis teams have claimed the first Section VI titles of the 2022-23 academic year.

Clarence defeated Williamsville East, 4-3, to win the large schools title on Oct. 1, following East Aurora’s 5-0 win against Southwestern in the small schools final on Sept. 24.

The Red Devils and Blue Devils will now face the Section V champions in Far West Regionals on Oct. 22 at Miller Tennis Center win Williamsville for a chance to move on to the NYSPHAA semifinals on Nov. 4 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

East Aurora got singles match victories in straight sets from Gigi Perry, Lilly Miller and Scarlett Barone to win its second consecutive sectional title. The doubles tandems of Emma Dolan and Cameryn Bauman, along with Isabel Hahl and Maya Keller also won in straight sets.

Ava Cassell won the deciding match in three sets for Clarence. Reigning sectional champion Julia Laspro, this fall’s ECIC champion, also won her singles match. Clarence got doubles victories from the teams of Sofia Banifatemi and Sahanna Varma, as well as Gianna Hallam and Gemma Hacker.

Singles player Danielle Guo won her match for Williamsville East, as did the doubles teams of Tabitha Swiatek and Krisha Naveen, and Megha Pendyala and Ishu Thatigotla. Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang were the ECIC doubles champions.

The Section VI individual and doubles championships will be decided Oct. 14-15 at Miller Tennis Center.

In the Niagara Frontier League championships, Niagara Wheatfield’s Sydney March won the individual title. Doubles winners Ady Homsi and Gabby Stanley also represented the Falcons.

Southwestern’s Elizabeth Kane won the CCAA championship, while Lucy Prevet and Nella Darrell-Sterbak from Fredonia took the doubles title.

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

