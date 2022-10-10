Read full article on original website
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Alleged Ferndale peeping tom arrested in Warren
A 57-year-old Ferndale man was arrested in Warren Tuesday in connection to multiple reports of peeping tom activity in the neighborhood near 11 Mile and Ryan roads. Warren police say Kenton Carl Driscoll has been charged nine times previously with disorderly conduct. They believe he is responsible for at least eight peeping tom incidents in Warren.
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
Police: 5 catalytic converters reported stolen on same day
The Troy Police Department fielded five reports of catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 3. According to police, the thefts reportedly occurred at:. • 2221 Livernois Rd. parking lot, from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous. • Home Depot parking lot, 1177 Coolidge Highway, from a 2006 Buick Rendezvous • Home Depot parking...
Warren police commissioner says attorney left out 'important' details, 'reasonable force' was used in arrest of 17-year-old
Warren police are releasing more details about the June 2 car chase and arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, a day after he and the Cochran Law Firm announced plans to sue the Warren Police Department.
Priest Joseph ‘Jack’ Baker accused of rape testifies in court
A priest accused of raping a young boy in 2004 testified on his own behalf Wednesday, repeatedly denying the allegation and giving the jury an explanation for his apology to the boy’s father on a recorded telephone call: He was questioning what was being said, and was in his role as a pastor, offering comfort to a person who was suffering.
Bloomfield Hills student removed from school after threat overheard
An East Hills Middle School student was removed from school after a threat was overheard by another student. In a statement released by Bloomfield Township Police, the department was made aware of the threat on Wednesday after it was reported to school officials. Police conducted a threat assessment that included...
Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass
A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say. The man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
Michigan Man Faces Life In Prison For Burning Pro Poker Player Alive
Prosecutors called the man 'a liar and a pervert.'
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
Search halted for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill
After numerous days of digging through mountains of smelly trash and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, the search for the remains of Zion Foster has come to an end. Detroit police Wednesday announced they have halted the hunt for the missing Eastpointe High School student, who was believed to have been tossed in a Macomb County landfill. More information on the effort was expected to be announced next week.
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
