Northville, MI

The Oakland Press

Alleged Ferndale peeping tom arrested in Warren

A 57-year-old Ferndale man was arrested in Warren Tuesday in connection to multiple reports of peeping tom activity in the neighborhood near 11 Mile and Ryan roads. Warren police say Kenton Carl Driscoll has been charged nine times previously with disorderly conduct. They believe he is responsible for at least eight peeping tom incidents in Warren.
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: 5 catalytic converters reported stolen on same day

The Troy Police Department fielded five reports of catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 3. According to police, the thefts reportedly occurred at:. • 2221 Livernois Rd. parking lot, from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous. • Home Depot parking lot, 1177 Coolidge Highway, from a 2006 Buick Rendezvous • Home Depot parking...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Priest Joseph ‘Jack’ Baker accused of rape testifies in court

A priest accused of raping a young boy in 2004 testified on his own behalf Wednesday, repeatedly denying the allegation and giving the jury an explanation for his apology to the boy’s father on a recorded telephone call: He was questioning what was being said, and was in his role as a pastor, offering comfort to a person who was suffering.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills student removed from school after threat overheard

An East Hills Middle School student was removed from school after a threat was overheard by another student. In a statement released by Bloomfield Township Police, the department was made aware of the threat on Wednesday after it was reported to school officials. Police conducted a threat assessment that included...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Search halted for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill

After numerous days of digging through mountains of smelly trash and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, the search for the remains of Zion Foster has come to an end. Detroit police Wednesday announced they have halted the hunt for the missing Eastpointe High School student, who was believed to have been tossed in a Macomb County landfill. More information on the effort was expected to be announced next week.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

