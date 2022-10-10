Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu vs. Sherman for NH governor: These 3 major policy differences could guide your vote
Immediately after nominees were chosen in last month’s Republican and Democratic primaries, New Hampshire voters overwhelmingly said they had already decided which candidate they plan to pick in the general election for governor. Republican incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu had backing from 55 percent of likely voters, putting him well...
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
Person of interest in New Hampshire killing arrested as a fugitive
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless,...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts).
nhbr.com
Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
manchesterinklink.com
NH Broadcasters Awards: Granite Mikes go to WMUR-TV, 104.9 The Hawk as ‘Stations of the Year’
MANCHESTER, NH – Television and radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. The Lakes Region made quite the splash this year, with stations and individuals taking home top honors from the 2022 Granite Mike Awards.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
Centre Daily
Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say
A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
manchesterinklink.com
Bringing the possibilities to NH students: Mobile career van back on the road after COVID hiatus
CONCORD, NH — After a brief hiatus, the New Hampshire Department of Education’s Mobile Access to Possibilities (MAPs) recreational vehicle is once again traveling to schools and events throughout the state to promote Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities. MAPs, a 35-foot recreational vehicle, has been outfitted to...
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
WMUR.com
WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths over past week as hospitalizations increase
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state over the past week as hospitalizations have risen. On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Hospital Association reported the highest number of patients with a positive COVID-19 test since Feb. 14. The New Hampshire...
