Boys Soccer – Armed With a Magic Seed, Manasquan Hoping for Another Deep SCT Run
MANASQUAN -- When senior midfielder Aidan Sugrue saw his Manasquan boys soccer team drew the No. 15 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament, he couldn't help but get a little bit fired up. On one hand, he thought the seed did not do justice to his Manasquan team, which has...
Surf Taco Week 5 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Toms River South
The Shore Conference Class A South girls soccer division race started off in 2022 with Toms River North as the heavy favorite, but turned into a four-way tug-of-war thanks to a field of teams that stepped up their game throughout the season. In the end, Toms River South found themselves...
Podcast: UC Football Injury Impact and UC Basketball Preview
Alex Frank and I did a pair of Locked On Bearcats shows together.
Peterka, Anderson lead Sabres to opening night win
The Buffalo Sabres had over 15,000 fans come to see the home opener on Thursday, and they went home with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
