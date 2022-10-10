ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Newburgh, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Monroe Woodbury Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on October 13, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam Valley, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Cortlandt Manor, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
City
North Salem, NY
Yorktown, NY
Sports
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
City
Ardsley, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
City
Pleasantville, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’

Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit

Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Rodriguez
westchestermagazine.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ

Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Rams#Upsetalert#Lakeland#Hornets
theexaminernews.com

Legacy of Croton Pt. Park Topic of Historical Society Talk Oct. 15

Two Ossining historians bring a legacy to life in their new book, Croton Point Park: Westchester’s Jewel on the Hudson—in which they tell intriguing tales about the history and mystery of the local landmark on the eastern shoreline of the Hudson River. Co-author Caroline Ranald Curvan will present a program on their book on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt.
OSSINING, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners

Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester

Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers around...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Bassey BY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 WPDH

Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk

There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fall Raptor Rapture: Watching Hawks by the Hundreds, or Thousands

The Hudson Valley is full of surprises. One that isn’t obvious to the casual viewer is the migration of thousands of raptors over the great river each autumn. Taking advantage of thermals and convenient geography, a cornucopia of birds of prey, including broad-winged hawks, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, black vultures and turkey vultures all pass over Nyack on their way to wintering grounds.
NYACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy