This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Monroe-Woodbury athletics hits 'paws' after bear sighting on campus
This isn't something seen every day at school, although it's starting to feel that way at Monroe-Woodbury. For the second straight day, a bear was spotted on the sprawling middle school and high school campus in Central Valley. District leaders were first made aware Wednesday that a bear had been seen near the woods...
Newburgh, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Monroe Woodbury Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on October 13, 2022, 13:15:00.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’
Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
theexaminernews.com
Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit
Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
RELATED PEOPLE
rcbizjournal.com
Town Of Haverstraw Prepares To Sell Portion Of Letchworth Village To NJ Developer
BNE Will Buy 23 Acres For $12 Million To Build Around 300 Market-Rate Housing Units. The Town of Haverstraw has negotiated a contract with a housing developer to build market-rate apartments on a vacant portion of the former Letchworth Village site in Haverstraw. The Town Board recently amended its Urban...
westchestermagazine.com
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY
Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ
Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
theexaminernews.com
Legacy of Croton Pt. Park Topic of Historical Society Talk Oct. 15
Two Ossining historians bring a legacy to life in their new book, Croton Point Park: Westchester’s Jewel on the Hudson—in which they tell intriguing tales about the history and mystery of the local landmark on the eastern shoreline of the Hudson River. Co-author Caroline Ranald Curvan will present a program on their book on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt.
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners
Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
westchestermagazine.com
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester
Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers around...
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk
There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY
Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?. Tin Barn Brewery...
theexaminernews.com
Fall Raptor Rapture: Watching Hawks by the Hundreds, or Thousands
The Hudson Valley is full of surprises. One that isn’t obvious to the casual viewer is the migration of thousands of raptors over the great river each autumn. Taking advantage of thermals and convenient geography, a cornucopia of birds of prey, including broad-winged hawks, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, black vultures and turkey vultures all pass over Nyack on their way to wintering grounds.
