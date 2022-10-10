ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. After an hours long standoff in a house, the boy suspect was shot and taken into custody, and is in now in hospital in critical condition, police said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy