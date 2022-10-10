Read full article on original website
Related
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
Oz's GOP Senate campaign gave a woman involved in a September "community discussion" over $2,000 at the end of June, according to FEC data.
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. After an hours long standoff in a house, the boy suspect was shot and taken into custody, and is in now in hospital in critical condition, police said.
Comments / 0