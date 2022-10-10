Read full article on original website
Remembering Suzanne McCarroll: journalist, mentor, friend
Former reporter Suzanne McCarroll was remembered as a friend, journalist and mentor on Wednesday.She died Wednesday in Southern California, her family confirmed.Colleagues have described her as an amazing journalist who had the ability to find respect and compassion in any situation. McCarroll came to CBS News Colorado, then KCNC-TV, in 1982 where she worked until 2017. Previously, she had held roles first at IBM, then KIDK in Idaho Falls in 1979, and KCGR in Cedar Rapids in 1980. She also taught reporting and journalism at the renowned Poynter Institute. McCarroll is described by her coworkers as being calm no matter the story or situation. She spearheaded the station's money reports, including the popular "Beating the Recession" series in the early 2000s. One person in the CBS News Colorado newsroom described McCarroll as an example of a woman who worked hard to have it all and did. She loved her three children and her grandchildren and was a proud Stanford alum.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut
The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
Oz's GOP Senate campaign gave a woman involved in a September "community discussion" over $2,000 at the end of June, according to FEC data.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Ivanka Trump Spotted Out With Husband Jared Kushner In Miami After Neighbors Call Out Their Diva-Like Behavior — Pics
Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying the last few days of summer alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, in mid-September. The socialite, 40, and Kushner, 41, held hands as they soaked up the sun. Article continues below advertisement. In another set of photos, the blonde beauty wore a strapless red bathing suit...
‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke
An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’
The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
