ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
recordpatriot.com
Two charged during Platte River patrols
BENZIE COUNTY — Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants in a vehicle are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference this month in Benzie County's 85th District Court. On July 16, a traffic stop investigation by the Michigan State Police during the Platte River...
Man who allegedly raped woman, held her captive for 13 hours knew victim from college
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A man who allegedly kidnapped, and then raped and tortured a woman while holding her captive for 13 hours knew the victim from college and had been stalking her, authorities said. Christopher Thomas, of Traverse City, is charged with multiple crimes related to the recent incident...
oceanacountypress.com
Doctor testifies that fentanyl caused 4-year-old boy’s death.
HART — The pathologist who conducted the autopsy of 4-year-old Eli Jude Schutter testified during a preliminary exam in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the little boy’s cause of death was from the toxic effects of para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Eli’s parents Jacob Scott...
utv44.com
Man accused of tracking, stalking woman before kidnapping, rape in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
leelanauticker.com
Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the September 28 to October 11 call reports:. 2:15:36pm 9/28/2022 Suspicious Incident Leelanau Township, Saturday night caller got walnuts at...
recordpatriot.com
New public display highlights Manistee area history
MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
recordpatriot.com
Manistee County calendar of events Oct. 13-20
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Oct. 13. • 3:30-5 p.m., Art, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee. • 3:30-5 p.m., Open...
recordpatriot.com
Manistee housing commission director grilled by city council members
MANISTEE — Manistee City Council members questioned Clinton McKinven-Copus, executive director of the Manistee Housing Commission, about issues at Century Terrace this week. Several council members had inquired about the history and conditions at Century Terrace, an apartment complex at 237 Sixth Ave. that was managed by the Manistee Housing Commission. The building is currently undergoing a Rental Assistance Demonstration from public housing owned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to section 8 housing under private ownership.
recordpatriot.com
Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration
BALDWIN — After a summer of hosting several community events commemorating Baldwin’s 150th birthday, the Lake County Historical Society threw its last sesquicentennial celebration by honoring the town’s founders Saturday, Oct. 8. Even though the wind was cold and brisk, the sun was pleasant in the open-air...
recordpatriot.com
Drivers 'going to take some time to get used to' new Manistee roundabout
MANISTEE TWP. — Drivers passing through the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection area have been driving on a brand new roundabout for about a month now, but some motorists are still having difficulties adjusting to the change. At the October Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting, Manistee County Sheriff...
recordpatriot.com
Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
Trump Unity Bridge joins area Republicans in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade
The Benzie and Manistee County Republicans came together to make a strong showing in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade on Oct. 8.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
recordpatriot.com
Chase to celebrate its sesquicentennial Oct. 30
CHASE — The public is invited to help the town of Chase celebrate its 150th year anniversary. Established as a post office in 1872, Chase boomed less than a decade later, when the logging industry really took off. Although the town never rose back to its former glory before...
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night
For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
