ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Comments / 3

Related
recordpatriot.com

Two charged during Platte River patrols

BENZIE COUNTY — Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants in a vehicle are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference this month in Benzie County's 85th District Court. On July 16, a traffic stop investigation by the Michigan State Police during the Platte River...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Doctor testifies that fentanyl caused 4-year-old boy’s death.

HART — The pathologist who conducted the autopsy of 4-year-old Eli Jude Schutter testified during a preliminary exam in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the little boy’s cause of death was from the toxic effects of para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Eli’s parents Jacob Scott...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Manistee, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Manistee County, MI
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Ludington, MI
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Sentencing#Isd#Tech#Domestic Violence#19th Circuit Court
leelanauticker.com

Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the September 28 to October 11 call reports:. 2:15:36pm 9/28/2022 Suspicious Incident Leelanau Township, Saturday night caller got walnuts at...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

New public display highlights Manistee area history

MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee County calendar of events Oct. 13-20

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Oct. 13. • 3:30-5 p.m., Art, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee. • 3:30-5 p.m., Open...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee housing commission director grilled by city council members

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council members questioned Clinton McKinven-Copus, executive director of the Manistee Housing Commission, about issues at Century Terrace this week. Several council members had inquired about the history and conditions at Century Terrace, an apartment complex at 237 Sixth Ave. that was managed by the Manistee Housing Commission. The building is currently undergoing a Rental Assistance Demonstration from public housing owned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to section 8 housing under private ownership.
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration

BALDWIN — After a summer of hosting several community events commemorating Baldwin’s 150th birthday, the Lake County Historical Society threw its last sesquicentennial celebration by honoring the town’s founders Saturday, Oct. 8. Even though the wind was cold and brisk, the sun was pleasant in the open-air...
BALDWIN, MI
recordpatriot.com

Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Chase to celebrate its sesquicentennial Oct. 30

CHASE — The public is invited to help the town of Chase celebrate its 150th year anniversary. Established as a post office in 1872, Chase boomed less than a decade later, when the logging industry really took off. Although the town never rose back to its former glory before...
CHASE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night

For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy