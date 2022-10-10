ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Police investigate murder-suicide of two elderly men in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two men died Sunday in what detectives say was a murder-suicide. Morris Ramsey, 89, of Hudson died of asphyxia by cervical and chest compression with sharp force injuries. Alvin Hopes, 88, of Garfield Heights died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30...
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Keith
WKYC

2 men found dead in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were found dead in a Garfield Heights home on Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide. According to a report from the Garfield Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call to 13607 Christine Ave. regarding a call for a body found.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria man stabs dog to death after it bit his son, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a man stabbed a dog to death when he went into a “fit of rage” after the dog reportedly bit his son. Andre Williams, 24, initially was charged with cruelty to animals after the incident Monday at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Street. Police say more charges are possible because the dog later died at a veterinary hospital.
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Cleveland Police#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Cmha#The Plain Dealer
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

Resident leaves keys in car believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. He said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended. The car’s owner had to report it stolen, which happened when he arrived at the station. The owner said his other brother saw the car parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. His niece said she got home at 11:30 p.m. but it was not there. Police found a Cuyahoga County license plate reader got a hit on the car at 10:45 p.m. in Brook Park. The car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. He told the officer since he lived in Middleburg Heights, he never thought something like this could happen.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy