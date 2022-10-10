An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. He said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended. The car’s owner had to report it stolen, which happened when he arrived at the station. The owner said his other brother saw the car parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. His niece said she got home at 11:30 p.m. but it was not there. Police found a Cuyahoga County license plate reader got a hit on the car at 10:45 p.m. in Brook Park. The car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. He told the officer since he lived in Middleburg Heights, he never thought something like this could happen.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO