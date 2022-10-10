Read full article on original website
Police investigate murder-suicide of two elderly men in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two men died Sunday in what detectives say was a murder-suicide. Morris Ramsey, 89, of Hudson died of asphyxia by cervical and chest compression with sharp force injuries. Alvin Hopes, 88, of Garfield Heights died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30...
Department of Justice awards grants to allow East Cleveland, Canton and others to hire more police officers.
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it would be awarding $139 million to 180 law enforcement agencies across the country, including several in Northern Ohio. The funding is expected to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to a press release. The money comes from the...
Lake County jury convicts man of 2021 fatal shooting in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Painesville man was convicted Thursday by a Lake County jury for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in 2021. Julian Lawrence, 26, was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking, according to the Painesville Police Department.
Female suspect in dine-and-dash starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene,...
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence - clipped version. The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the United States and will be finished this week. 13abc's Lissa Guyton got at up close look.
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
2 men found dead in Garfield Heights home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two men were found dead in a Garfield Heights home on Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide. According to a report from the Garfield Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call to 13607 Christine Ave. regarding a call for a body found.
Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of raping foster child in Pittsburgh facing similar charges in Ohio
PITTSBURGH — Carl Gilbert has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child in Cleveland, Ohio, 20 years ago. His adopted son, Joe Gilbert, went to Cleveland police last year and told them he was sexually assaulted between the ages of 11 and 15. “I’m just...
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
Elyria man stabs dog to death after it bit his son, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a man stabbed a dog to death when he went into a “fit of rage” after the dog reportedly bit his son. Andre Williams, 24, initially was charged with cruelty to animals after the incident Monday at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Street. Police say more charges are possible because the dog later died at a veterinary hospital.
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
Woman, 36, says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Silsby Road. At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man went to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence.
Man who crashed into Lake Erie identified
A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.
‘Disappointed but not surprised’: Activists, family attorneys speak out after Akron officers return to work
Members of the Freedom BLOC, a community activist organization in Akron, reacted to the news that all eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at 25-year-old Jayland Walker returned to work Monday.
Resident leaves keys in car believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. He said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended. The car’s owner had to report it stolen, which happened when he arrived at the station. The owner said his other brother saw the car parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. His niece said she got home at 11:30 p.m. but it was not there. Police found a Cuyahoga County license plate reader got a hit on the car at 10:45 p.m. in Brook Park. The car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. He told the officer since he lived in Middleburg Heights, he never thought something like this could happen.
$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller. Akron police and the U.S. Marshals...
