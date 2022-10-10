Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West sit apart at daughter’s basketball game after he threatened ex-wife in explosive interview
KIM Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have made a point to sit apart during their daughter's basketball game after his explosive interview regarding their custody battle. The rapper shocked fans when he threatened his ex-wife during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Now Kanye, 44, and Kim,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show
Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, son Psalm adorably rap to Kanye West song
Kanye West’s little ones love his music. Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video on Sunday of the former couple’s daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, rapping to “True Love,” their dad’s song with late rapper XXXTentacion, during a car ride. “OMG they are just...
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'
Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
ETOnline.com
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
NBA・
ETOnline.com
How Cardi B Made History and Partied Large on Her 30th Birthday
Cardi B is ringing in a new decade by making history. The "Up" rapper broke her own record as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first female rapper with two songs -- "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It (With Bad Bunny and J Balvin)" -- certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The epic moment comes after Cardi was previously recognized as the first female rapper to have a song reach Diamond status (RIAA 10x Platinum).
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father,...
Comments / 1