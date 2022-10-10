ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing.

One dead after fatal hit-and-run

The victim did not have identification with him at the time of his death.

The Peoria County Coroner described the victim as white, in his late 40s-50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He has no identifiable tattoos or other distinguishable markings, and fingerprint testing yielded no results.

The man was wearing this necklace at the time of his death.

Anyone who may recognize the necklace/pendant, or may know who this man is, should call the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.

This incident is currently being investigated by Peoria Police and the Peoria County Coroner’s office. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sergeant Stevie Hughes at 309-494-8285, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000.

Central Illinois Proud

Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
PEORIA, IL
