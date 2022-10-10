Read full article on original website
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
therealdeal.com
Manhattan rents drop again — but not for luxury buildings
Through much of 2022, spiking rents broke records in New York and helped push inflation to a 40-year high this summer. But tenants, overall, were able to keep up. Many still had pandemic savings and their wages had risen in tandem with rents, according to Real Page data from July.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
therealdeal.com
Chartres acquires Theater District hotel for $50M
Chartres Lodging is giving new life to its New York City hotel portfolio. The San Francisco-based investment group paid $49.5 million to acquire the Muse Hotel at 130 West 46th Street, according to property records reported by the Commercial Observer. The seller was investment firm Barings, who acquired the 200-room hotel it in 2006.
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: Manhattan’s 10 biggest office leases in August
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Labor Day may not have brought the surge in office occupancy that landlords...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
therealdeal.com
Danny Meyer’s Gramercy Park Hotel restaurant sues Solil
A food fight is breaking out at the Gramercy Park Hotel. At least it would if Danny Meyer could get into his restaurant there. Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group has sued Solil Management for refusing access to Maialino at the ground floor of the hotel, 2 Lexington Avenue. The...
brickunderground.com
Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in September
Manhattan saw a substantial increase in the number of sellers who reduced their listing prices lasts month, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. The Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most price cuts, with 201 drops, an increase from 104 cuts previously. The Upper West Side-Lincoln Square saw the second-most level of cuts with 141 drops, an increase from 93 last month. The other top five neighborhoods were also all in Manhattan with 114 to 135 drops.
Eater
The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan
Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
UPDATED, Oct. 12, 2022, 11 a.m.: Unlike a certain baseball team from Queens, the Brooklyn luxury market bounced back to life in the first week of October, busting out of a slump it had endured through September. Eighteen homes asking $2 million or more — nine townhouses, eight condos and...
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
therealdeal.com
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
therealdeal.com
Angelo Gordon’s UWS buy tops sluggish week for midsize investment sales
Just two sales of commercial properties between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, the latest sign that high interest rates and broader economic storm clouds are scaring off dealmakers in the investment sales market. Both transactions occurred in Manhattan. Below is more information on each:. 1....
therealdeal.com
Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development
The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
papermag.com
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant
When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
therealdeal.com
Soloviev selling Solow Building in what could be record NYC office deal: sources
The heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire is negotiating to sell what is arguably the most prized address in modern capitalism: 9 West 57th Street. Stefan Soloviev is finalizing an agreement to sell the prestigious office tower, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Real Deal. A...
therealdeal.com
Bowery micro-hotel faces foreclosure, $10M judgment
After eight years, a developer’s quest to redevelop a Bowery flophouse appears to be all flop and no house. David Paz’s Omnia Group has spent most of the last decade converting the old brick tenement building at 225 Bowery into a niche hotel on Manhattan’s fast-gentrifying Lower East Side. But after weathering a series of starts and stops — including operating the hotel as a homeless shelter during the pandemic — Omnia has been slapped with a $10.4 million judgment in a dispute with its former management partner, and one of its lenders is moving to foreclose on the property.
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
