ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

13 taken to hospital after Jackson County van crash

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3Rhb_0iTUXJQq00

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say 13 people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Jackson County.

According to MLive, firefighters responded to a two-car crash around 4:15 a.m. near Lee Road and South Portage Road in Leoni Township.

An official said a van with 10 people inside was heading south when it ran a stop sign on Lee Road and hit a car with five people inside that was going west.

Paramedics took 13 people to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

Driver hospitalized after head-on crash with semitruck near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A crash between a semitruck and a pick-up truck Tuesday night left one truck destroyed and its driver in the hospital. Around 9:19 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety responded to crash between a semitruck and a pick-up truck on West Parnall Road near Lansing Avenue, north of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

12-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched Wednesday evening to the intersection of East Ganson Street and North Pleasant Street in Jackson for a report of car-pedestrian crash. The...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
WILX-TV

23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - A 23-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Brooklyn bank robbery. Background: Police, FBI investigating Jackson County bank robbery that prompted school lockdowns. According to authorities, the bank robbery happened at about 2 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Brooklyn Road, just...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Traffic Accident#Henry Ford Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
MLive

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are collaborating in the investigation of a bank robbery near Brooklyn. At about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department responded to the report of a robbery that just occurred at the Comerica Bank located south of Brooklyn.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
OWOSSO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hillsdale County man arrested for fatal boating crash that killed 11-year-old

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A months-long investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl has resulted in the arrest of a Hillsdale County man, officials said. A 25-year-old man was arrested last week by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, police said. A charge of marine safety - negligent crippling or homicide, was approved by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sept. 30, according to court records.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy