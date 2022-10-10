13 taken to hospital after Jackson County van crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say 13 people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Jackson County.

According to MLive, firefighters responded to a two-car crash around 4:15 a.m. near Lee Road and South Portage Road in Leoni Township.

An official said a van with 10 people inside was heading south when it ran a stop sign on Lee Road and hit a car with five people inside that was going west.

Paramedics took 13 people to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.