Explosion in Schuylkill County injuring two under investigation

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County that injured two people Monday afternoon.

According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. on the property of Stavola Summit Materials about two miles from the Joliett Fire Company.

According to a public release, employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were disposing of boxes that previously contained boosters in the blasting process.

While the employees were handing the containers, an explosion occured, public record says.

Michael Sebor, Regulatory Compliance Manager, Maine Drilling & Blasting confirmed with Eyewitness News two employees at the site sustained minor injuries due to the explosion.

The deputy chief is not confirming what exactly caused the explosion at this time.

Crews tell Eyewitness News a few businesses are located in the quarry area and one was affected by the explosion. The extent of the damage is unknown.

“At Maine Drilling and Blasting we take safety in a role in local communities that we serve and we take it very seriously. Our policy is a zero-incident tolerance this company maintains a very good safety record and the safety of the public in its employees is of utmost importance,” stated Sebor.

The investigation is being handled at a federal level by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Eyewitness News was unable to see the extent of the blast from Main Street.

However, just down the road, longtime residents of Good Spring describe the moment their homes shook.

“Walking through my living room, and if you felt this thing like hit your chest, and the wind is model and the picture start it move it on the walls, it was bad,” said Tammy Saltzman of Good Spring.

“I was doing my wash and then I came out, and I just came out, and I heard like a rocking noise, and I’m thinking what the heck, then everything like shifted,” Kathleen Hatter of Good Speing stated.

Despite the blast being felt nearby, there was no reported damage to homes in the area.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.