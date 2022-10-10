Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alyssa Marie Krzycki, 30, of Orient, on October 4th for Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Flow of Air/Blood. Krzycki was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Caleb Jeffrey Fairchild, 29, of Stuart, on October 5th on a Madison County warrant for three counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and one count of Indecent Contact with a Child. Fairchild was turned directly over to Madison County.

The Adair Police Department cited Scott William McAfee, 49, of Adair, following a traffic stop on October 4th for OWI 2nd Offense. McAfee was released.