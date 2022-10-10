Read full article on original website
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
Video: Micah Emrich Is Loving Milwaukee’s Music Scene
See the alternative artist perform this Friday at Nō Studios. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Micah Emrich grew up...
11 Local Candle Companies to Shop This Fall
BUSHYL is celebrating the season with a fall collection of both candles and soaps. With scents like mulled cider, apple harvest, foliage and hunting lodge, there are plenty of options to fill your home with autumnal scents. The candles come in both tins and larger ceramic vessels. Orders can get shipped to your home or you can pick it up at their Third Ward studio.
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
18 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Oct. 12-16
The yearly release of The Wolf Double Barrel is a big one at 3 Sheeps Brewing (1837 North Ave., Sheboygan). The limited beer is an imperial stout aged first in Heaven Hill barrels and then in Blanton’s barrels bourbon. It’s worth the trip to be able to try a standout beer from one of the best barrel-aging programs in Wisconsin.
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
Milwaukee Bangers to play at the Field of Dreams this weekend
The Bangers along with Paper Valley Pike, based out of Appleton, will be participating in the Second Annual Sandlot Baseball Bash.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
5 haunted house experiences near Milwaukee (and one just over the border)
Hey ghosts, wanna get the sheet scared off of ya? Well, here are a few places that will conjure screams and thrills – and perhaps a few cackles, too. Some of these spots are also raising money for charities, so you're donating to great casuses while terrorizing yourself. Note:...
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
Milwaukee man finds 1,600 walnuts under the hood of a car
Adam Nye, a Milwaukee resident, found more than 1,500 walnuts stashed under the hood of his nephew's car.
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
