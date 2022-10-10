ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Video: Micah Emrich Is Loving Milwaukee’s Music Scene

See the alternative artist perform this Friday at Nō Studios. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Micah Emrich grew up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Local Candle Companies to Shop This Fall

BUSHYL is celebrating the season with a fall collection of both candles and soaps. With scents like mulled cider, apple harvest, foliage and hunting lodge, there are plenty of options to fill your home with autumnal scents. The candles come in both tins and larger ceramic vessels. Orders can get shipped to your home or you can pick it up at their Third Ward studio.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeemag.com

18 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Oct. 12-16

The yearly release of The Wolf Double Barrel is a big one at 3 Sheeps Brewing (1837 North Ave., Sheboygan). The limited beer is an imperial stout aged first in Heaven Hill barrels and then in Blanton’s barrels bourbon. It’s worth the trip to be able to try a standout beer from one of the best barrel-aging programs in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Actual TYME Machines Are Back!

For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial

United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
WISCONSIN STATE

