Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Click2Houston.com

Just What The Doctor Ordered

HOUSTON – The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a healthy snack and try out some yoga with the family. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of getting breast cancer and ways you can get on top of a diagnosis and up your chance of survival.
KHOU

Rice University professor awarded 'genius grant'

HOUSTON — Rice University English professor Kiese Laymon has been awarded the MacArthur Fellowship, a prestigious honor commonly known as the "genius grant." Laymon has taught creative writing at Rice since he joined the School of Humanities in January as the Libbie Shearn Moody Professor of Creative Writing and English, according to the university.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
cw39.com

Rice ranked 15th best national university in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?. U.S. News released its rankings of the best...
cw39.com

Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
cw39.com

Ragweed continues its epic run in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The daily ragweed pollen count in Houston has been extremely high lately. In fact, Monday’s count was the second highest in the 10 years of records from the Houston Health Department. The third highest count on record occurred one day later, on Tuesday of this...
cw39.com

Humble ISD to host Hire-Palooza for hourly positions Oct. 15

HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) Humble Independent School District is hosting a “Hire-palooza” on Saturday, October 15, for hourly employee openings across the district. Positions include child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, transportation and police. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Humble High School gym....
cw39.com

Can your joints tell the weather?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are those aches and pains you’re feeling the result of a change in the weather? For some, a change in temperature or atmospheric pressure could be the source of unexpected pressure and pain. Dr. Niral Patel, a family urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston is here to talk about what impact on the body changes in the weather might cause for different people.
Health
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
thewrangleronline.com

It Wasn’t Worth the Stitches

*DISCLAIMER the end of this article will contain photos of my stitched hands. Look away if you’d like *. A flash of people run away from the attractions. My body froze as the crowd came closer and closer. Every time I close my eyes I can still see the mother grabbing ahold of her child, holding onto him so tightly, and it breaks my heart. Then I hear the bangs and run in the same direction as the crowd, trying to get away as fast as possible.
People

Aspiring Nurse, 23, Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide a Month After Ending Relationship

Tamara Sawyer was originally from Ohio and was studying nursing at Houston Community College An aspiring nurse was fatally shot inside her Texas home in what police say was a murder-suicide at the hands of the victim's ex-boyfriend. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Tamara Sawyer, 23, was killed at about 3 p.m. on Oct 9, shortly after her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the home. According to the sheriff's office, he contacted her earlier that day and then showed up unannounced. Sawyer allowed him inside, and they were...
