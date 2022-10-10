*DISCLAIMER the end of this article will contain photos of my stitched hands. Look away if you’d like *. A flash of people run away from the attractions. My body froze as the crowd came closer and closer. Every time I close my eyes I can still see the mother grabbing ahold of her child, holding onto him so tightly, and it breaks my heart. Then I hear the bangs and run in the same direction as the crowd, trying to get away as fast as possible.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO