Estes Park, CO

CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Outsider.com

Deer Attack Nearly Causes Ohio Woman to Lose Ear

An Ohio woman nearly lost her ear after a freak accident involving a deer at a 5K race. Per reports, Rebecca Heasley is an avid runner who often participates in 5K races with her sister. However, her love for running took a scary turn on Oct. 1 when a deer attacked her while participating in the ‘Space Race.’
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

