Chelsea Clinton Puts Casual Spin on Printed Maxi Dress with White Sneakers for Hamptons International Film Festival

Chelsea Clinton was chicly dressed for the Hamptons International Film Festival in New York City today. The 10-day event will host a special screening of Chelsea and her mother, Hillary Clinton’s Apple TV+ documentary series, “Gutsy.”

Chelsea was all smiles as she posed for photos alongside fashion designer Donna Karan. The writer and global health advocate arrived at the celebration in a green and white printed maxi dress. The garment features a round neckline and 3/4 sleeves. The piece also had ruffled details on the shoulder, fitted cuffs and front pleats.

For makeup, Chelsea went with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose barrel curls. To place more emphasis on her look she opted for minimal accessories and only added small earrings and a black Apple watch.

When it came down to footwear, Chelsea completed her look with Veja Esplar sneakers. The court-inspired shoes are made to make a difference as they feature a removable insole, leather uppers and textile lining. Crafted from leather sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms in Brazil and tanned according to REACH norms, the lining is made from organic cotton and the soles are wild Amazonian rubber.

“Gutsy” is an eight-part series that takes viewers through the mother-daughter team’s thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes.

