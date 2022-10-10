Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match.

The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez finished her ensemble in a set of white sneakers. The “On the Floor” singer’s high-top style appeared to feature leather uppers in a monochrome palette. The lace-up style also included rounded toes and flat rubber soles, providing Lopez with a versatile and easy-to-wear base for her outfit while traveling.

Affleck followed his wife in casual style. He wore a white button-up shirt with black denim pants and white and grey Nike sneakers.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

