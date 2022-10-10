ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match.

The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez finished her ensemble in a set of white sneakers. The “On the Floor” singer’s high-top style appeared to feature leather uppers in a monochrome palette. The lace-up style also included rounded toes and flat rubber soles, providing Lopez with a versatile and easy-to-wear base for her outfit while traveling.

A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive back home in LA after spending some time in Miami. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Affleck followed his wife in casual style. He wore a white button-up shirt with black denim pants and white and grey Nike sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.

