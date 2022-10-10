Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 6?
With Matt Rhule out in Charlotte, these NFL head coaches may be starting to feel the pressure. One former NFL head coach is out of a job and others will be sure to follow by the end of the year. With David Tepper deciding he had seen enough out of...
NFL・
Ron Rivera’s viral postgame exactly what Commanders fans have been asking for
The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. The season is saved, for the moment, but the win didn’t do much to inspire confidence in fans as Washington needed several Bears mishaps — including five blown trips deep in the red zone — to squeak out the victory.
The Commanders have reached a crossroads in Ron Rivera’s tenure
Three years and (nearly) one week ago, the Washington Commanders announced they had fired Jay Gruden. A few hours later, Bruce Allen would say the now infamous “The culture is damn good,” quote to the media. The culture, to the surprise of no one, had been revealed to have been anything but “good” or stable.
