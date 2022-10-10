Read full article on original website
Related
Youngkin plans campaign blitz for Jen Kiggans, other Virginia US House candidates
NORFOLK, Va. — With just a few weeks to Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning a campaign blitz for Republican House candidates across the state, including Jen Kiggans in the 2nd Congressional District. Kristin Davison, a political advisor for Youngkin, shared that the governor will focus on...
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
2022 Midterm Election Voter Guide
The Midterm General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here is everything you need to know about where, when, and how to cast your vote. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 13News Now has everything you need to know before you vote in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrats with slight edge on generic Virginia congressional ballot, new poll shows
Virginia voters slightly favor Democrats over Republicans on a generic ballot and are split on their top issues ahead of the midterms, a new poll shows, but most disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance.
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Youngkin hopes to boost Virginia’s Republican congressional candidates with campaign stops, super PAC
Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to make several campaign stops through Election Day to rally voters for Republican candidates in Virginia's three most closely watched and competitive congressional races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase
Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
WBOC
Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Elections of years past: here's how things looked in 1984 and 2008
NORFOLK, Va. — Leading up to the November midterm election, we are taking a look back at two more Virginia elections this week. Starting in 1984, when Ronald Reagan won re-election for president in a landslide. In Virginia, there was a history-making race for a U.S. Senate seat that...
A look at graduation rate data for Virginia’s public high school Class of 2022
State data shows that 92.1% of Virginia's public high school Class of 2022 graduated, a figure slightly lower than 2021's rate but higher than the two years before the pandemic hit.
wakg.com
New Poll Shows Virginians Split on Direction and Key Issues
A new survey shows that Virginians are split on policy and important issues as November approaches. The survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership revealed that 42% of residents think the state is heading in the right direction, while 40% think it’s going in the wrong direction. According...
WSET
Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,227 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 6,958 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,101,702 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 994 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,055 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0