Xenia, OH

Times Gazette

Greenfield has another new downtown business

There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration. Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.
GREENFIELD, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Greene Room opening to public

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.
XENIA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Gov. & First Lady tour the Greene County Career Center

XENIA — Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine paid an early morning visit to the Greene County Career Center Monday. GCCC Superintendent David Deskins, accompanied the DeWines on the school tour which featured drone and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) technology; robotics, construction, welding and metal fabrication, and culinary arts amongst other student favorite programs.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn lowering participation fees

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is cutting sports and band participation fees in half in an effort to help families and attract more students. According to a release from the district, post-COVID participation in sports and band has seen a decline. “District leadership hopes that this will help to...
FAIRBORN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn-Xenia match postponed

XENIA — Wednesday’s girls soccer match between Fairborn and Xenia was postponed due to weather conditions. The match was halted less than five minutes into the first half at the 35:28 mark due to a flash of lightning. After several other sightings, the match was deemed by the team’s coaches to not be played before 8 p.m.
XENIA, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Downtown Fashion & Retail District Set to Debut on Friday

This Friday, a new initiative to bring fashion and retail business back to Downtown Columbus kicks off with the launch of “Common Thread”, a new destination shopping experience featuring seven new shops on South Third Street. The program is a collaboration between the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC)...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus

Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia seniors take care of West Carrollton

XENIA —The players honored on Senior Night were the ones to set the tone for Xenia as it closed out its regular season schedule at home and continued to pave its way into the record books every week. The Buccaneers scored on all seven of its first half possessions...
XENIA, OH

