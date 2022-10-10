ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sir Walter Pipe
3d ago

Mr. Evans you did everything possible. And still evil showed it ugly face. Peace be unto you and the family. Know that you are appreciated and loved from afar. Stay strong

BiteMe2020
3d ago

This punk gets to tell his family I love you but this other young man will never get to. Adult prison and no deals the driver needs the same sentence. Stop this catch and release these murders.

The Grand Rapids Press

16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road

KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

16-year-old teen charged with stealing car with toddler inside, leaving child on the side of the road

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 16-year-old teenager is accused of stealing a car earlier this month with a toddler inside and then leaving the child on the side of the road. The teen boy, who has not been identified, is facing child abandonment, unlawful driving away of an automobile, lying/obstructing police and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Basketball
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Basketball
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

