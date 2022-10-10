KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 16-year-old teenager is accused of stealing a car earlier this month with a toddler inside and then leaving the child on the side of the road. The teen boy, who has not been identified, is facing child abandonment, unlawful driving away of an automobile, lying/obstructing police and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO