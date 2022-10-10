(UPDATE) Two tanks with 4,000 gallons of fuel explode west of Casper; structure damaged, wildland fire active

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Mills Fire Department adding new firetruck
MILLS, Wyo. — The Mills Fire Department will soon be adding another truck to its fleet after the city purchased a pumper truck that should be ready for use by the department by mid-November. Fire Chief Wil Gay said the department has been in serious need of a new...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
oilcity.news
No snow in sight as Halloween inches closer; Casper week behind average first snow
CASPER, Wyo. — With Halloween approaching, Casper has yet to see any snow this fall and is unlikely to see any for at least another week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. No rain or snow is expected in Casper or on Casper Mountain...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ghosts of America’s motoring past grace North Casper corner
CASPER, Wyo. — Richard “Rick” Thurston was a longtime Casper native, and a car fanatic to his core. Born in Provo, his family moved to Casper while he was a kid, operating the Thurston Block Plant at 1604 East M St. According to his obituary, Rick joined...
oilcity.news
Casper can expect sunny, windy conditions through Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny and windy conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 61 degrees with wind gusts up to 28 mph possible in Casper. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Casper Mountain on Wednesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
oilcity.news
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/10/22–10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Casper woman who charged over $21K in personal expenses on company card pleads guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a credit card while working as a bookkeeper for an energy company in Mills. Denise Lynn Johnson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts, including eight felonies, for personal expense charges totaling over $21,000, according to charging documents.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Prospective vets of the future care for Casper critters at Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — High school students taking Veterinary Science at Pathways Innovation Center recently had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on clinic, the Natrona County School District said on Tuesday. Wendy Pollock, who teaches Vet Science and Agriculture, started the hands-on clinics at Pathways six years ago to...
oilcity.news
NCSD: No guns found on NC campus after report on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jurado III; Atchley; Schwartzkopf
Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
oilcity.news
Urban Bottle sold, to reopen as events space, package liquor and bar venue
CASPER, Wyo. — Occasions by Cory owner Cory Poulos is buying Urban Bottle from owners John and Lauren Griffith. The sale of Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits, which closed in March, was confirmed to Oil City News by John Griffith on Thursday. According to Poulos, the new venture will...
oilcity.news
Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday
UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
