ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
Bossip

White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her

We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
WTOL 11

Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
SYLVANIA, OH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Man walks into former girlfriend’s new house while she’s sleeping

A Dearborn woman called police after an ex-boyfriend, who she hadn’t seen in about 10 years, walked into her house without permission at about 5:45 a.m. Sept. 25. The woman told officers that she had dated the man about 10 years ago, and then he reached out to her recently to attempt to “hook up.”
DEARBORN, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tattoos#G O A T
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large

(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
TOLEDO, OH
The Boot

The Boot

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy