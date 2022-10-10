Read full article on original website
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her
We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Man walks into former girlfriend’s new house while she’s sleeping
A Dearborn woman called police after an ex-boyfriend, who she hadn’t seen in about 10 years, walked into her house without permission at about 5:45 a.m. Sept. 25. The woman told officers that she had dated the man about 10 years ago, and then he reached out to her recently to attempt to “hook up.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
Toledo Mayor on Whitmer shooting: 'It wasn't just someone driving by shooting randomly'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Whitmer High School shooting that aired on Oct. 10, 2022. During a press conference for the city of Toledo's Rooftops Repair Program on Tuesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered comments regarding Friday night's shooting at Whitmer High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
The 1st occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The 2nd occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The 3rd occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after hugging, touching 4 Wayne State University students
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday. All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus. The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom...
Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large
(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.
TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
