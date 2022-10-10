(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO