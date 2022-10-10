ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

TLC Oyster Festival

Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Temperatures close to record levels before cool front moves in

AUSTIN, Texas - The latest front will arrive this evening, but before it gets here it's going to be even hotter. The combination of the southwesterly wind and sinking air ahead of the front will cause the air to heat up even more and temperatures will close in on record levels with highs reaching Summer-like levels again.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Soak Up the Seaside Ambiance at Austin’s Newest Mexican Hot Spot, Este

Este, the new coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Fermín Núñez and Sam Hellman-Mass of Suerte, opened on October 3 and has been plastered all over Instagram ever since. The restaurant took over classic Austin restaurant East Side Cafe, which closed in 2019 and had an ample garden now used by the team for growing produce for their restaurants.
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX

