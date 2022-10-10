Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
The number of passengers at Austin’s airport this year has already surpassed 2021’s total
New numbers from the month of August show more than 13.7 million passengers have boarded a flight out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since the start of the year.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
Hot and humid leading up to strong cold front
Hot and humid leading up to our next cold front expected to arrive late Sunday. Rain and cooler temperatures will follow early next week. --Kristen Currie
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
365thingsaustin.com
TLC Oyster Festival
Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Most cars in Austin are grayscale in color, new study shows
What color are most cars on the road in Austin? The answer is pretty black and white — literally.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Circuit of the Americas gears up for Formula 1 race by adjusting shuttle plans
This year, COTA has doubled the number of shuttles compared to previous years, meaning there will be more than 600 buses transporting F1 attendees to and from the race.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
fox7austin.com
Temperatures close to record levels before cool front moves in
AUSTIN, Texas - The latest front will arrive this evening, but before it gets here it's going to be even hotter. The combination of the southwesterly wind and sinking air ahead of the front will cause the air to heat up even more and temperatures will close in on record levels with highs reaching Summer-like levels again.
TikTok Is Obsessed With An ASL Interpreter's Good Energy At Austin City Limits 2022 (VIDEO)
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held yearly in Austin, TX, provides an experience that caters to all types of music lovers. One way they do so is by positioning American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at the front of the stage, so deaf attendees can, too, enjoy the shows.
Eater
Soak Up the Seaside Ambiance at Austin’s Newest Mexican Hot Spot, Este
Este, the new coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Fermín Núñez and Sam Hellman-Mass of Suerte, opened on October 3 and has been plastered all over Instagram ever since. The restaurant took over classic Austin restaurant East Side Cafe, which closed in 2019 and had an ample garden now used by the team for growing produce for their restaurants.
nypressnews.com
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
