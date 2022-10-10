ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

23-year-old man dies after arrest by San Diego police

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 23-year-old man went into medical distress and died shortly after San Diego police officers put him into handcuffs Sunday night, a sheriff's official said.

Authorities identified the man as Denny Jalate, and said he died after he was taken to a hospital.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to a home on 39th Street south of Thorn Street in City Heights, after someone called to report a family disturbance, said Lt. Chris Steffen, who is with the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit, which investigates in-custody deaths.

San Diego police officers arrived to find Jalate's family members restraining him on the ground, Steffen said. How they were restraining him is still under investigation, he said.

Police put handcuffs on Jalate "without incident," the lieutenant said. Then officers noticed he was in some sort of "medical distress."

The officers started life-saving measures and called for paramedics, who took Jalate to a hospital. His condition declined and he died before midnight, Steffen said.

He said an autopsy is expected but has not yet been scheduled.

Jalate's encounter with officers was recorded by the officers' body-worn cameras.

The San Diego Police Department and county Sheriff's Department investigate in-custody deaths across agencies in accordance with an inter-department agreement and in keeping with state law that bars an agency from investigating itself when someone dies in custody.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched

A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault

An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Shop Owner Wounded by Own Gun in Clash with Suspect; Bystander Also Injured

An Encinitas businessman and a bystander suffered wounds Thursday in a shooting behind the merchant’s workplace. The events that led to the gunfire began shortly before 8 a.m., when the proprietor of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101 asked Jmar Tarafa, 31, to leave the shop for causing a disturbance, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ENCINITAS, CA
crimevoice.com

Update: Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: Oceanside Police Department Facebook Page. “Suspect Luis Sandoval a twenty-eight-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested by Oceanside Police on Friday, September 30, 2022. Sandoval was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run. Case Update – September 20,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sheriff S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimevoice.com

Bounty Hunters Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping and False Imprisonment

Originally Published By: California Department of Insurance. “NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A joint investigation into alleged illegal actions by bounty hunters has led to the arrest of two people. National City Police supported by the California Department of Insurance investigators and multiple federal and local agencies executed arrest warrants on Daniel Johnathan Hawks, 43, and Annette Bianca Garcia, 36, who worked at a company called Fugitive Warrants. One other defendant, Jesse A. Wagner, 48, has been charged as well, with a million-dollar bail ordered for his arrest. Wagner is now considered a fugitive by the National City Police Department. Bounty hunters are also known as bail fugitive recovery agents. Hawks and Garcia are scheduled to be arraigned today.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Court filings reveal new details in Larry Millete murder case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — New information is coming out in the criminal case against Larry Millete, the Chula Vista father of three charged with murdering his wife, Maya Millete. Two lawsuits filed by relatives of accused killer were transferred to federal court this week. Both lawsuits allege civil rights...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
61K+
Followers
98K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy