Allied Feather + Down aims to advance animal welfare, sustainability and circularity with the launch of its Renu:Trace recycled and traceable down insulation program. To help bring this new product to market and with a goal of Fall 2024 retail availability, Allied is looking for partner brands around the world that are currently using down sourced through the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) program to participate. “With demand at an all-time high, recycled down is becoming an increasingly important material for many of our outdoor, fashion and bedding partners,” said Daniel Uretsky, president of Allied Feather + Down. “Current recycled down offerings have...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 MINUTES AGO