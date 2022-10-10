ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Jets had Joe Benigno crying tears of joy on Sunday: 'This team is loaded'

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW2pr_0iTUUEPW00

Joe Benigno had plenty of frustration Sunday night because of his Mets, but he wouldn’t let that cloud his excitement about the 3-2 Jets following Sunday’s blowout win over the hated Dolphins.

Joe thought the rushing display led by Breece Hall, and the continued shutdown defense from Sauce Gardner, showcased a dominant showing by the Gang Green rookie core that had Joe shedding tears of joy on Sunday afternoon.

“I was crying watching,” Joe said. I wanted this game so bad yesterday, because I’m so tired of getting killed by these guys in the division.

“This team has so much young talent on both sides of the ball, it’s making me cry. If this quarterback is the real deal, and he didn’t have to do a lot yesterday…I’m telling you right now, this team is loaded.”

Let’s just hope for Joe’s sake that the Jets don’t let him down like the Mets did a few hours after the Jets victory.

