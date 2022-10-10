ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Benigno goes scorched earth on Mets in trademark rant: 'A disgrace of a year'

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
The Mets disappointed with a quick Wild Card Series exit, but of course Joe Benigno didn’t disappoint when he ranted about his beloved team on the Tiki and Tierney show Monday morning.

“A massive disappointment. They choked,” Joe B said. “This freakin’ team, they were in first place 175 out of 180 days, and they choked…they absolutely choked against Atlanta, and they choked against San Diego. Bottom line, case closed.

“I don’t want to see no stupid banner up there next year saying 2022 Wild Card, because it was an embarrassment.”

No player was safe from Joe’s wrath, especially after destroying his hopes to finally have an exciting October.

“This was a disgrace of a year,” Joe said. “I blame everybody. Max Scherzer spit the bit, he’s a broken-down, old pitcher now. Chris Bassitt, who I loved, he showed me New York was too big for him…the comment where he’s talking about running the gauntlet in New York, that’s all I needed to know that this guy can’t handle it. See ya, Chris. Go back and pitch for the Oakland A’s where nobody gives a damn!”

