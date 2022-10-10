Read full article on original website
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn’t exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
Minnesota visits Miami looking to extend 3-game win streak
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — MINNESOTA (4-1) at MIAMI (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 3½ according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17 in 2018 in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Vikings beat Bears 29-22; Dolphins lost to Jets 40-17 VIKINGS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
An uninspiring victory over Bears is enough to keep Commanders season relevant – for now
Uninspiring win is enough to keep Commanders relevant — for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A very sleepy football game capped a ridiculously eventful Thursday for the Commanders. Fortunately, Washington’s season won’t be put to bed thanks to the results of that contest — for another handful of days, at least.
Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500
SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
Brady leads Bucs against rookie Pickett and reeling Steelers
TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3; Pittsburgh 1-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 9-2. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Falcons...
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday’s high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
NFL・
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in...
Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win
CHICAGO — Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field. The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won’t help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
NFL・
Offseason changes shift Utah Jazz from contender to underdog
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz transformed from contender to underdog when the front office hit the reset button during the summer and dismantled the roster following another first-round exit from the NBA playoffs. Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach after eight seasons. Rudy Gobert, Donovan...
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.
Presto’s Picks: Road trips for Maryland, Navy and James Madison
Baseball fans love to tell you how “no two ballpark dimensions are exactly the same.” While every college football field measures 100 yards from end zone to end zone, you could make the case that no two stadiums are alike. While Maryland and Navy both visit conference foes...
