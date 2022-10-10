ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

New Hartford PD charge Tennessee man with Aggravated DWI after hit & run

By Thad Randazzo
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKMuz_0iTUTxj400

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a Tennessee man was charged with an Aggravated DWI after a hit & run incident that took place on October 7 th .

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

Around 11:35 pm on Friday, officers responded to a car accident near 1 Genesee Street. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly hit a parked car and then attempted to flee the scene. Witnesses in the area called Oneida County 911, who then gave a vehicle description to the New Hartford PD.

Later, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description given and pulled it over further investigation. While speaking with the driver, 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville of Tennessee, it was allegedly discovered that he was operating the vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .18% or more.

Brian Hassett of Nashville of Tennessee arrested for the following:

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated
  • Multiple NYS Traffic Tickets related to the motor vehicle accident

Hassett’s vehicle was towed, and he was released. He was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the New Hartford Town Court in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
New Hartford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Hartford, NY
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Upd#Nexstar Media Inc
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
PIX11

NY man arrested for allegedly faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old upstate New York man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly faking his son’s death so he could rack up monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Kaleb D. Stevens told co-workers that he needed money for a funeral for his son, who he said passed away from stage […]
ADAMS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy