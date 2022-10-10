ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QHQb_0iTUTbYK00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.

About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn’t do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the past six years.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued,” Cardwell said in a statement. “They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness.”

The railroads didn’t immediately comment on the rejected contract.

Four other railroad unions have approved their agreements with the freight railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but all 12 unions that represent a total of 115,000 workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike . One other union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, initially rejected its deal but has since renegotiated a new contract. The voting won’t be completed until mid-November.

President Joe Biden put pressure on the railroads and unions to reach a deal last month ahead of a mid-September deadline to allow a strike or walkout. Many businesses also urged Congress to be ready to intervene in the dispute and block a strike if an agreement wasn’t reached because so many companies rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products.

In general, the deals the unions agreed to closely follow the recommendations a special panel of arbitrators that Biden appointed made this summer. That Presidential Emergency Board recommended what would be the biggest raises rail workers have seen in more than four decades, but it didn’t resolve the unions’ concerns about working conditions. Instead it said the unions should pursue additional negotiations or arbitration that can take years with each railroad individually.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union said it agreed to delay any strike until five days after Congress reconvenes in mid November to allow time for additional negotiations.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Officer killed, suspect in custody after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenville police officer was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, October 11. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. MBI officials said […]
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WJTV 12

Flowood man accused of domestic violence

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a 53-year-old man for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, of Flowood, was arrested on October 7, 2022. He appeared in court on Tuesday, October 11, where his bond was set at $750,000. His case will be presented to the Rankin County Grand Jury.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting, other charges

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)-Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with armed robbery of a business, homicide, and aggravated assault. According to Officer Sam Brown, 37-year-old Robert Anderson is charged with armed robbery of Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road. Brown said Anderson is also charged with homicide in the death of 27-year-old Carrie Flemming. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Union Pacific#Bnsf#Csx#Norfolk Southern
WJTV 12

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for homicide on Hospital Drive

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a homicide and other crimes on Tuesday. Officer Sam Brown said Robert Anderson has been charged in connection to the homicide on Hospital Drive. Carrie Flemming, 27, was shot and killed during the incident. Anderson has also been charged in connection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJTV 12

Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in crash on Highway 471

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a car crash on Highway 471 in Rankin County on Saturday, October 8. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles collided on the highway just before 12:00 a.m. Beverly Luckett, 61, died at the scene. She was the only occupant of her […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

McComb woman pleads guilty to preparing false tax returns

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a McComb woman pled guilty to preparing false tax returns for her clients. According to court documents, Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a McComb tax return preparation business. Between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors said Stephens prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Foote calls for return to RFP process in Jackson garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the City of Jackson has their garbage collection figured out for the time being, there is still no long term contract in place with any garbage collection provider. The Jackson City Council approved a contract with Waste Management on Tuesday in executive session. They also agreed to pay Richard’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: This morning will start off cool and a tad bit chilly, so you may need a light jacket out the door. You can lose the layers this afternoon as high temperatures warm into the low 80s. Area skies will feature bright sunshine through the day. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy