Limantour helping power Palisades football to turnaround season
The Palisades football team only mustered two wins last season during a difficult fall. The Pirates needed just three weeks to match that win total this year and their current three-game winning streak has put them at a 5-2 record.
Lone local unbeaten team takes top spot in boys soccer rankings
There are no undefeated teams remaining in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. Nazareth’s 2-1 win over Parkland, which gave fifth-year coach Gerry Petrozelli and his staff their 50th win since taking over at the Blue Eagles, knocked the Trojans from the ranks of the unbeaten. Northwestern Lehigh completed an undefeated...
Easton field hockey rolls into playoffs with shutout of Nazareth
Easton Area High School’s field hockey team is primed for the postseason. The Red Rovers, ranked No. 2 by lehighvalleylive.com, surged into the playoffs with a 2-0 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference victory over No. 3 Nazareth at Andrew S. Leh Stadium. It’s the eighth straight win for Easton (15-1), which...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Worker, quarterback, king: Russo serves many roles for family, Northampton football
Anyone who meets Antonino “Nino” Russo immediately is struck by how much joy he takes from playing football for the unbeaten Northampton Area High School football team. And it’s not just because the senior is the starting quarterback for the fourth-ranked team in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 this week.
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense were backed up near their own goal line in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt was making his way into the pocket, forcing Hurts to scramble to his left. Last...
Times News
Homecoming royalty crowned
Bryana Calcano was crowned homecoming queen at Jim Thorpe Area High School during halftime of the football game Sept. 30 between Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua. Lawrence “Chip” Baldassano was crowned the homecoming king. (THOMAS LESISKO/SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Eagles’ not-so-special teams will come back to bite them, sooner or later | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- You want your special teams to give you an edge, maybe provide a difference-making, momentum-turning play here or there. Through five games, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay’s units several times have come very close to providing difference-making, momentum-turning plays, including in last Sunday’s visit to Arizona. But mostly for the other team.
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
NFL Week 6: Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions | Will they remain perfect on Sunday Night Football?
There are certain games that are circled for Eagles (5-0) fans. Some dates include the season opener and the first home game of the year. The other dates are when the Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-1). The first game between the two NFC East rivals will take...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
Will Eagles remain unbeaten and get important leg up on Cowboys Sunday? (PODCAST)
It was not pretty, but the Eagles found a way to get past the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., earning a 20-17 win to improve their record to 5-0. The Eagles used the legs of Jalen Hurts once again, having him score two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks to put the team in a position to remain undefeated.
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Truist Park on Wednesday, beginning at 4:35 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler (0-0, 0.00...
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Safe sacks? Eagles pass rushers wonder if the NFL really understands how football works | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- The pendulum constantly swings in the NFL, from, “Let’s make the game safer, less dangerous to play,” to, “It’s a physical sport, it’s impossible to play football without people getting hurt.”. Right now, pass rushers see the pendulum swinging away from them...
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
Phillipsburg plans to charge regular parking rates for shad tourney, train rides
Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday decided the annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest and train rides like those featuring Thomas the Tank Engine and a “Polar Express” theme would not be given special rules for parking. Officials said the town would continue to charge the normal rate at all...
Why Eagles’ Cameron Dicker was happy to receive a text from his mom after receiving an award
PHILADELPHIA – Rachel Dicker opened up her phone Wednesday morning to scroll through the notifications on her phone and see how her son, Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker, is doing. As Rachel was making the rounds through her morning routine, she spotted an announcement made by the league. BUY EAGLES...
