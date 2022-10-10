ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Launch LYH: New program to help local entrepreneurs & businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown Lynchburg Association announced a new program today that will help local entrepreneurs and businesses. The initiative is called "Launch LYH" and it's a little bit like Shark Tank in its design. Very soon, folks will be able to apply. From there, chosen applicants...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Launch LYH: $115K grant to help small business owners expand in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small and area businesses in the Hill City will soon be able to get a much-needed jump start thanks to a new grant program launching next year. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has received $115,000 toward Launch LYH, a new program that looks to fill vacant storefronts and to provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in Downtown Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA

