WSET
Harvest Outreach Center gets $1M to help community access mental health care
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $2,467,900 in federal funding to expand access to health care and nutrition assistance across Virginia. Some of that funding is headed to Campbell County. The Harvest Outreach Center in Gladys will receive...
WSET
VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
WSET
Special guests join Martinsville students on 'International Walk to School Day'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville students walked to school Wednesday morning for "International Walk to School Day". "Thanks to all our teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, and other community members for joining our students on their treks! What a great way to kick off a school day," the district said.
WSET
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
WSET
Susie G. Gibson Technology Center offers new HVAC course to address need for technicians
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A brand new course is coming to the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford. On Tuesday, the center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. They will now be offering classes in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students will be able to...
WSET
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
WSET
Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
WSET
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
WSET
Roanoke to receive ARPA funds to help homeless population, asks for community input
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke expects to receive funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). They said these funds will be used to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk...
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
City of Roanoke extends deadline for Small Business ARPA grant applications to 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is extending the deadline to apply for Small Business Online American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Grants. The original deadline of Dec. 1 will be moved. Small businesses can continue to apply for grant funding until January 31, 2023, through the City of Roanoke.
WSET
$11.5M goal set to complete major transformation of Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg is another step closer to a major transformation. The YMCA of Central Virginia has announced that they have set an $11.5 Million Capital Campaign goal to complete the transformation of the current Downtown YMCA. They said the successful completion of...
WSET
Weekly health update on COVID-19 & Hepatitis A: Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts
(WSET) — The Roanoke Health District announced its health situation update. COVID-19 activity continues to remain present in the community, but at relatively lower levels compared to recent months. Despite nearly a month with no new reports of cases, unfortunately, this week we have had two new local cases...
WSET
Launch LYH: New program to help local entrepreneurs & businesses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown Lynchburg Association announced a new program today that will help local entrepreneurs and businesses. The initiative is called "Launch LYH" and it's a little bit like Shark Tank in its design. Very soon, folks will be able to apply. From there, chosen applicants...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
Horizon retracts report on Lynchburg HIV increase, waiting for official VDH data
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday morning Horizon Behavioral Health reported that the Lynchburg area is seeing an uptick in HIV-positive cases. Around noon on Monday, Horizon issued a notice of retraction on the story. "Horizon would like to formally retract the press release, and the content there within,...
WSET
Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
WSET
Launch LYH: $115K grant to help small business owners expand in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small and area businesses in the Hill City will soon be able to get a much-needed jump start thanks to a new grant program launching next year. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has received $115,000 toward Launch LYH, a new program that looks to fill vacant storefronts and to provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in Downtown Lynchburg.
