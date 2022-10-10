The Scioto Foundation has set the Scioto Gives marathon day of giving for October 20th. This is the 10th anniversary of Scioto Gives. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. you are invited to give charitable donations to help local non-profit organizations (NPO). Scioto Gives is an annual charity event run by the Scioto Foundation. For every dollar donated to a non-profit, the Scioto Foundation will match a given percentage. Last year, Scioto Gives matched 43 cents for every dollar received. This year brings not only more NPOs, but more funds to be matched by the Scioto Foundation.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO