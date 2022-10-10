Read full article on original website
WSET
Harvest Outreach Center gets $1M to help community access mental health care
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $2,467,900 in federal funding to expand access to health care and nutrition assistance across Virginia. Some of that funding is headed to Campbell County. The Harvest Outreach Center in Gladys will receive...
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
WSET
BuyVaTrees.com is a real website: How you can buy native Virginia seedlings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever wanted to purchase trees that are easy to maintain on your Virginia property? Now you can. Every October the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) offers a wide variety of trees for purchase through its online seedling store. Bred specifically for Virginia’s soils...
WSET
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
WSET
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin to visit Southwest Virginia Friday
Earlier this week, we told you about Governor Glenn Youngkin's plan to bring a nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia. The governor will be in our region to kick off the program Friday. Norton will be the first stop for Youngkin. He will also attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the...
WSET
Want to bee a beekeeper? Apply to this grant for a chance at a free hive
(WSET) — Are you an aspiring beekeeper? Or do you already have beehives but want to expand to have more? Virginia's 2022 Beehive Distribution Program aims to send three hives out across the state. From October 26 through November 10 the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences will...
WSET
Fall Foliage Tracker: Widespread freeze could impact vibrant display after the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This weekend will have beautiful fall colors along the higher elevations, a great weekend to enjoy a drive on the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s through Sunday. Changes will be coming next week as a cold front sweeps over...
WUSA
Pumpkin patches and apple orchard festivals to celebrate the autumn across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — It's time to get picking in the pumpkin patch and take in fall festivals this season chock-full of apple cider, donuts and sunsets spent wandering around a corn maze. Here's a list of family-friendly farms and fall celebrations to spend the day celebrating the beautiful autumn season...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
WSET
Kohl's will once again close all stores on Thanksgiving Day 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have plans to shop at Kohl's for some pre-Black Friday deals, think again. Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24). Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in-store and online...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the West Virginia Mountain State Card and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributes monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals through the Mountain State Card. The Mountain State Card is West Virginia’s EBT card and works just like a credit or debit card, allowing SNAP recipients to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
WSET
VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. Discover: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk...
Augusta Free Press
Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property
The Commonwealth’s new KAPS program and website make it easier for residents to identify and claim unclaimed property. KAPS was launched by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. “The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of...
WSET
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
WSET
Organizers rename 'Unite the Right' event after criticism over ties to Charlottesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers have renamed a local 'Unite the Right' event after criticism that it shared the same name as the deadly 2017 Charlottesville event. It will now be known as "Maryland United." Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox backed out of the event after a news outlet pointed out the connection.
