ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin to visit Southwest Virginia Friday

Earlier this week, we told you about Governor Glenn Youngkin's plan to bring a nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia. The governor will be in our region to kick off the program Friday. Norton will be the first stop for Youngkin. He will also attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarms#Smoke Alarms#Fire Safety#Vdfp#Nfpa
cbs19news

Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week

money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property

The Commonwealth’s new KAPS program and website make it easier for residents to identify and claim unclaimed property. KAPS was launched by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. “The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy