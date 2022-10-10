Monmouth College Community Remembers Roger Sander — Beloved Coach, Equipment Manager Who Was Hall of Fame Basketball Player for Scots

Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights athlete and mother sue IHSA over eligibility
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights athlete and his mother are suing the Illinois High School Association so he can get back on the field. The remaining high school football season is disappearing, but they say it’s not only about this year. Cain McNair, 14, was...
tspr.org
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester
Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
rcreader.com
The Hypocritical Oaf: “Tartuffe,” at Augustana College through October 16
For Augustana College's first show of its 2022-23 season, director and professor of theatre arts Jeff Coussens, his skilled cast, and creative staff have taken on Tartuffe – and have triumphed. I attended Tuesday's dress rehearsal, and all I knew about the play beforehand was that it's a classic farce by French playwright Molière – a one-name superstar, like Cher. (I later learned that France's tubercular hardcore thespian, coughing up blood onstage while acting in one of his own plays, finished his performance nevertheless and died after the final curtain. Attaboy.)
rcreader.com
Hillsdale College Hosts Hometown Lecture Series in Davenport
HILLSDALE, MICHIGAN (October 11, 2022) — Hillsdale College will host a hometown Luncheon and Lecture series at The River Center in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, October 18, at 12PM. Roger Butters, Associate Professor of Economics at Hillsdale College and the Walter E Williams chair in free-market economics, will give a talk titled, “Socialism Isn’t the Solution.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’
NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
rcreader.com
Fall Festival Scheduled for October 20 at Scott Community College
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 11, 2022) — Looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Scott Community College’s (SCC) Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is hosting its first annual Boothday Festival on Thursday, October 20, 4–7PM, at 500 Belmont Rd, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Located in front of the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Parking Lot F, the evening will include an exciting line-up of outdoor activities, games, and live musical entertainment, including:
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
rcreader.com
Straight No Chaser: The 25th-Anniversary Celebration, October 22
Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Praised by the New York Times for their “vibrantly warm-blooded” song stylings and by Iowa City's The Gazette for their “silky smooth a cappella harmonies,” the lauded male vocalists of Straight No Chaser bring their 25th-anniversary tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 22, the group's accomplishments including two gold-certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than two million albums sold worldwide, and more than 1 billion streams on Pandora.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
rcreader.com
Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Join us at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12-9PM, for the Second Annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities! Kids activities offered starting at 12PM and various games like keg-bowling and pretzel-toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping at 4PM. Live music with Die Musikmeisters 4:30-8:30PM. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
rcreader.com
Nnamdï, October 18
Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his most recent album Please Take a Seat, a recording that Paste magazine called "a wondrous adventure for anyone who is willing to hold on through its twists and turns," the Chicago-based avant-pop multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya – also known as Nnamdï – headlines an Ocober 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Paste adding of the artist “whether it be hip-hop, indie rock, electronica or bubblegum pop, he stays true to who he is."
rcreader.com
Virtual Conversation: Jake Heggie and Ernesto Estigarribia, October 20
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. A nationally lauded composer and revered area conductor will take part in a special virtual conversation hosted by Davenport's Figge Art Museum, the October 20 event finding Jake Heggie and Ernesto Estigarribia discussing the two-act chamber opera Two Remain (Out Of Darkness), which will be performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on October 22.
rcreader.com
Art Cullen, October 19
Wednesday, October 19, 2 p.m. Davenport Public Library Main Branch, 321 Main Street, Davenport IA. A widely respected newspaper editor, book author, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Art Cullen will speak at the Davenport Public Library's Main Branch on October 19, his presentation and subsequent question and answer session focusing on his nonfiction Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, & Hope from a Heartland Newspaper that Kirkus Reviews called an "impassioned, significant book from a newsman who made a difference.”
KWQC
4 years ago this week we had one of our earliest snows on record
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, this week the QC experienced its second earliest snow on record. A few weeks back Kyle talked about how our earliest snow occurred back in the September of 1942. What made four years ago so unique was that it was the first of...
rcreader.com
Oktoberfest Quad Cities, October 22
Saturday, October 22, noon – 8:30 p.m. Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island IL. An outdoor celebration of German music, food, and culture will take place at Rock Island's Hauberg Civic Center on October 22, with Davenport's German American Heritage Center co-presenting the second-annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities, a day filled with games, children's activities, the crowning of the festival king and queen, and music from the German band Die Musikmeisters.
One Night of Queen coming to the Vibrant Arena
Spend an evening rocking out to glam rock hits from the 70s and 80s with One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works at the Vibrant Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Gary Mullen began touring on his own and in 2002 […]
rcreader.com
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions” for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, Illinois, 61265.
Comments / 0