Instagram & Twitter Just Locked Kanye West's Accounts Over Antisemitic Posts

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
Instagram and Twitter have officially had enough of Kanye West's meltdowns and have locked the rapper's accounts after he posted questionable messages that are being deemed antisemitic.

It started on Instagram, where he accused the rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of being controlled by Jewish people in screenshots of texts exchanged between the pair. The caption of the post also read, "Jesus is Jew," as reported by NBC News.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Instagram, told The Hollywood Reporter that they deleted his published posts, and although his account is still up, it's been restricted for repeatedly violating the company's Terms and Conditions.

Now, he is temporarily unable to create posts, comment and send DMs.

The artist then went to Twitter to continue his rant and posted a photo with Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

"Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram," it read.

He responded to his Instagram suspension and wrote that he would go "death con 3 On Jewish people," which prompted his Twitter account to also be suspended, BBC reported.

The tweet has since been removed and replaced with the message: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules."

People have had strong reactions to the star's opinions.

Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote to West on Twitter, "if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic."

West supporters have defended the rapper's actions in the past by citing his struggles with his mental illness as a reason behind his outbursts, but following his recent activity, people are no longer buying it.

"Please stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants," wrote one Twitter user. "Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and don't go on anti-Semitic rants."

\u201cPlease stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants. Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and they don't go on anti-Semitic rants.\u201d

— Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy) 1665356410

The same user called for Twitter to ban the celebrity's account permanently.

"Kanye West's death threat against Jewish people cannot be ignored. As much as you don't want to amplify his anti-Semitic hate, it's the duty of everyone with a platform, especially elected politicians, to speak out against this. There is no such thing as an innocent bystander," said another user on the app.

\u201cKanye West\u2019s death threat against Jewish people cannot be ignored. As much as you don\u2019t want to amplify his anti-Semitic hate, it\u2019s the duty of everyone with a platform, especially elected politicians, to speak out against this. There is no such thing as an innocent bystander.\u201d

— Steven Beschloss (@Steven Beschloss) 1665345499

This isn't the first time West's social media account has been restricted because of his posts.

Back in March, Instagram banned West's account for bullying people like Trevor Noah, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It is unclear how long his accounts will be deactivated for.

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Kanye West Should Face Permanent Social Media Ban: Antisemitism Watchdog

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over the weekend following the hip-hop superstar posting messages that have been deemed antisemitic by many. However, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism feels temporary restrictions on West's accounts don't go far enough and is calling for the star to be permanently banned from the social media platforms.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Do we want social media companies to decide whether Kanye West gets a platform?

Twitter and Instagram just removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It just goes to show … um, what?. How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as the Indiana attorney general, Todd Rokita, are incensed that he’s been banned.) Or how arbitrary these giant megaphones are in making these decisions? (What would Elon Musk do about Kanye West?)
ELECTIONS
Page Six

Kanye West on anti-Semitic comments: I’m ‘happy’ I ‘crossed the line’

Kanye West isn’t letting it go. Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owens’ new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all of the brands that have dropped him since his most recent social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase. “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the richest black man in American history.” West, 45, continued talking about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Musk’s one-on-one with Kanye signals naïveté moderating Twitter hate speech

Self-described free speech absolutist Elon Musk couldn’t resist warmly welcoming Kanye West back to Twitter after the rapper had his Instagram account locked over the weekend for posting a caption that echoed dangerous Nazi propaganda by suggesting that Jewish people today have too much power. On Saturday, Musk replied to a tweet from West criticizing Mark Zuckerberg for the rapper’s Instagram ban, with Musk saying to Kanye, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"
BUSINESS
