Instagram & Twitter Just Locked Kanye West's Accounts Over Antisemitic Posts

Instagram and Twitter have officially had enough of Kanye West's meltdowns and have locked the rapper's accounts after he posted questionable messages that are being deemed antisemitic.

It started on Instagram, where he accused the rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of being controlled by Jewish people in screenshots of texts exchanged between the pair. The caption of the post also read, "Jesus is Jew," as reported by NBC News.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Instagram, told The Hollywood Reporter that they deleted his published posts, and although his account is still up, it's been restricted for repeatedly violating the company's Terms and Conditions.

Now, he is temporarily unable to create posts, comment and send DMs.

The artist then went to Twitter to continue his rant and posted a photo with Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

"Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram," it read.

He responded to his Instagram suspension and wrote that he would go "death con 3 On Jewish people," which prompted his Twitter account to also be suspended, BBC reported.

The tweet has since been removed and replaced with the message: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules."

People have had strong reactions to the star's opinions.

Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote to West on Twitter, "if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic."

West supporters have defended the rapper's actions in the past by citing his struggles with his mental illness as a reason behind his outbursts, but following his recent activity, people are no longer buying it.

"Please stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants," wrote one Twitter user. "Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and don't go on anti-Semitic rants."

The same user called for Twitter to ban the celebrity's account permanently.

"Kanye West's death threat against Jewish people cannot be ignored. As much as you don't want to amplify his anti-Semitic hate, it's the duty of everyone with a platform, especially elected politicians, to speak out against this. There is no such thing as an innocent bystander," said another user on the app.

This isn't the first time West's social media account has been restricted because of his posts.

Back in March, Instagram banned West's account for bullying people like Trevor Noah, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It is unclear how long his accounts will be deactivated for.